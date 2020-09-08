Editor's Note: The following information is compiled from arrests records from the Laurens Police Department, Clinton Police Department, Laurens County Sheriff's Office and the Johnson Detention Center. This information is presented with no intent of guilt or innocence.
Jonathan Brown – Laurens
-Financial Transaction Card Theft
-Domestic Violence, 3rd degree
Jackie Dewitt – Clinton
-Distribution, etc. of methamphetamine, 1st
Joshua James – Clinton
-Petit or Simple Larceny - $2,000 or less
-Burglary (Non-Violent) - Second degree
