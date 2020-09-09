Editor's Note: The following information is compiled from arrests records from the Laurens Police Department, Clinton Police Department, Laurens County Sheriff's Office and the Johnson Detention Center. This information is presented with no intent of guilt or innocence.
Mark Conner – Joanna
-violation of terms of probation, parole or other supervisory program
Michael Boyd – Waterloo
-Trafficking in cocaine, 10 g or more, but less than 28 g - 1st offense
Charles Farabee – Laurens
-criminal solicitation of a minor
Timothy Rice - Laurens
-Trafficking in cocaine, 10 g or more, but less than 28 g - 1st offense
