Editor's Note: The following information is compiled from arrests records from the Laurens Police Department, Clinton Police Department, Laurens County Sheriff's Office and the Johnson Detention Center. This information is presented with no intent of guilt or innocence.

 

Lisandro Huerta – Gray Court

-Breach of peace, non-aggravated in nature

-Trespassing

-Resisting arrest

Shekera Blakely – Clinton

-Malicious injury to animals, personal property

Brianna Rose – Ware Shoals

-Assault and battery, third degree

 