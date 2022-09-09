Editor's Note: The following information is compiled from arrests records from the Laurens Police Department, Clinton Police Department, Laurens County Sheriff's Office and the Johnson Detention Center. This information is presented with no intent of guilt or innocence.
Lisandro Huerta – Gray Court
-Breach of peace, non-aggravated in nature
-Trespassing
-Resisting arrest
Shekera Blakely – Clinton
-Malicious injury to animals, personal property
Brianna Rose – Ware Shoals
-Assault and battery, third degree
