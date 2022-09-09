Today

Periods of rain. Potential for heavy rainfall. High 72F. Winds NE at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 90%. Rainfall near a quarter of an inch.

Tonight

Rain early...then remaining cloudy with showers late. Potential for heavy rainfall. Low 68F. Winds light and variable. Chance of rain 70%. Rainfall around a quarter of an inch.

Tomorrow

Showers early then scattered thunderstorms developing later in the day. High 82F. Winds SSW at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 50%.