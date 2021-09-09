Arrest Report for September 9

Editor's Note: The following information is compiled from arrests records from the Laurens Police Department, Clinton Police Department, Laurens County Sheriff's Office and the Johnson Detention Center. This information is presented with no intent of guilt or innocence.
Glenn Ammons – Laurens
-Federal Migratory Bird Treaty Act, violations in general
-Federal Migratory Bird Treaty Act, violations in general
-Hunting, fishing, or taking fish or wildlife without license, tag or stamp
-Contempt of Family Court by adult
-Possession of Firearm or Ammunition by person convicted of violent felony
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.