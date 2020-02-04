Clinton City Council’s regularly scheduled Monday meeting was the way it used to be and probably the way it ought to be.
Mayor Bob McLean likened the meeting to those of a decade ago. For the second meeting in a row, no executive session was needed. The agenda was extensive, and Council went through it like Thanksgiving dinner. All the votes were unanimous. Everyone seemed to enjoy everything, even the figurative fruitcake.
Police Chief Sonny Ledda promoted an officer, Jerry Harris, and made a presentation to dispatcher Kay Baker, retiring after 22 years. Main Street Clinton’s Adele Alducin basked in the honor of receiving four awards for her work from the S.C. Festival and Events Association. Three (best print media, event poster and digital marketing) were for the town’s Scots & Brats Festival. The other was for best merchandise presentation for Rhythm on the Rails.
February is the month of the American Heart Association, Black History and Children’s Dental Health Care, as proclaimed by Clinton and innumerable others.
The city has scrapped the plans for a new $3,875,000 public library presented in October by a design firm. A new library is still a top priority, but city officials thought they could do better than the West Main Street warehouse location. Ann Szypulski and a delegation from the Laurens County Library board attended. The ground rules have not changed. The cooperative project would require land and utilities from the city, funding (current estimate: $4.38 million) from county revenues and a location within the city limits. The Clinton library has been housed in an allegedly temporary location for almost 15 years.
Council routinely passed an updating of business rate and class schedules reflecting recent code data.
Four items enacted annexations required for the construction of the QT convenience/truck center being located near the intersection of I-26 and S.C. 72. QuikTrip’s Paulette Morin expressed her gratitude for the city’s cooperation with the project.
City Manager Bill Ed Cannon was authorized to: sell a piece of property on North Adair Street for residential development; move ahead with replacement of a leaky section of the Bailey Municipal Center roof; purchase a radio communication system for the fire department with local-option sales tax funds; substantially upgrade Christmas décor; conclude an agreement with CSX over Gary Street sewer repairs; and establish a memorandum of understanding (MOU) with the Clinton Family YMCA over the establishment of a water park on Y property near Sonic Drive-In.
The communication problem was made urgent by tower storm damage. Fire Chief Phillip Russell reviewed the city's work restoring power and repairing damage.
Velma Austin represented the Martha Dendy Project – along with Rev. Carroll Wells, Ricky Johnson, Pamela Peake and Costell Little – and discussed the group’s plans for use of the former middle school on North Bell Street. Relations between city and project have not always been as congenial. McLean and all six council members responded positively to the plans presented them.
The Recreation Committee, through Councilman Gary Kuykendall, reported on the bid from a Ninety Six construction firm to provide grading for the city’s new recreation complex at a cost of $1,644,211.
With the exception of a few constructive criticisms and questions from council members Danny Cook, Ronnie Roth and Megan Walsh, and input from Shirley Jenkins and Robbie Neal regarding the storm damage and power outages of January 12, it was a night of unusual consensus that ended less than an hour and a half after it started.
