Laurens County voters reflected the statewide results of the Presidential Primary conducted by the Democratic Party in South Carolina on Saturday, handing an overwhelming victory to former Vice President Joe Biden.
With more than two thirds of the votes counted statewide, Biden had received approximately half the votes cast in a 7-person field, apparently winning every single one of the state’s 46 counties. He received 2,410 of Laurens County’s 4,850 votes, or 49.69 percent.
Vermont Sen. Bernie Sanders stood at 19 percent statewide and 20.56 in Laurens County with 997 votes
Tom Steyer, the billionaire candidate who invested heavily in the state, ended his campaign once the results were in. He received 747 votes in the county, or 15.4 percent.
Farther behind were Elizabeth Warren (244), Pete Buttigieg (203 votes), Amy Klobuchar (120) and Tulsi Gabbard (73). The rest were scattered among candidates whose names were on the ballot but had already ended their campaigns.
Sanders won in only two of Laurens County’s 35 precincts, Ekom and Hickory Tavern.
The S.C. Republican Party chose not to conduct a presidential primary this year in order to rally support behind incumbent Pres. Donald Trump.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.