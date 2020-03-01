A 4-point game at the end of the third period dissolved in the fourth as Campbell outscored the Presbyterian College women's basketball team, 19-9, in the fourth to pull away toa 56-42 win in Big South action in Buies Creek, N.C.
Trinity Johnson led the Blue Hose with 13 points, while Jade Compton pulled down a team-leading nine rebounds.
Luana Serranho led Campbell on offense with 21 points and a 7-for-7 effort from the free throw line. Taya Bolden led the team on the boards with six rebounds.
With the win, Campbell (21-6, 16-2) secured the Big South regular season title. Presbyterian (10-18, 6-13) shot only .333 from the field.
A Courtney White walk-off single with two outs in the bottom of the seventh inning delivered the Presbyterian College softball team a 2-1 come-from-behind victory over Cleveland State on Saturday at PC Softball Complex.
Jenna Greene hurled her 10th straight complete game, holding Cleveland State (3-4) to one run on three hits over seven innings. The righty also struck out 13, the second-highest single-game total for an individual and the Blue Hose as a team in the Division I era (2008-present). Greene set the single-game mark with 18 strikeouts back on Feb. 16 against Butler.
Kiley Kross reached in three of her four trips to the plate, going 2-for-3 plus a walk.
White’s walk-off single delivered Presbyterian (11-5) a third walk-off win of the year.
A 3-hit shutout from Greene was backed by three home runs, as PC opened play at the Scotsman Invitational with a 6-0 win over Wagner on Friday afternoon. The Blue Hose dropped their second contest of the day, 5-4, after a late Wright State rally.
Courtney White drove in four runs for the Blue Hose over the two contests, including a season-high three against Wagner. In that contest, the senior also launched her first home run of the season.
Layna Johnson and Lexi Palazzo led Presbyterian with three hits apiece on the day, including two each in the finale.
The Presbyterian College acrobatics & tumbling team improved its total scores in three events on Saturday, including nearly a six-point improvement in the Team Event, as it fell in the first road meet in program history at 8th-ranked Converse, 264.430-255.720, in Spartanburg.
The Blue Hose opened the meet with a 34.10 in the Compulsory Event, led by a 9.75 in the Toss Heat.
PC was edged by less than a point in each of the next two events, with Converse (2-0) taking the Acro Event 27.70-27.05, and the Pyramid Event 28.50-28.35.
Coming out of halftime, Presbyterian tallied a 25.40 in the Toss Event, and followed that up with a 50.250 in the Tumbling Event. The Blue Hose rounded out their evening with a 90.57 in the Team Event.
Presbyterian (0-2) improved its total scores in the Acro, Pyramid and Team Events from the first meet in program history against Quinnipiac on Feb. 23.
The Compulsory Toss Heat team of Annie Blakely, Ciera Carter, Shayla Snow, Lana Shull, Nicole Crean, Morgan Todd, Andey Reynolds, Kiana Perkins, Georgia Welborn, Amirah Boyd and Elly Boshers posted a 9.75, the highest single-heat total in PC’s first two meets. PC also tallied a 9.50 in the Pyramid Heat of the Compulsory Event.
The Blue Hose return to Templeton Center for a tri-meet against #1 Baylor and fellow first-year program Saint Leo on Monday, March 9 at 6 pm.
In its final non-conference match before the beginning of conference play, the Presbyterian men’s tennis team knocked off North Carolina A&T 6-1 on Saturday at Templeton Tennis Courts.
A win by Oscar Alvarez/Teo Cariov at No. 2 and a default by N.C. A&T at No. 3 helped the Blue Hose secure the doubles point.
Jonathan Bedard and Max Benson picked up 6-0, 6-0 victories at the No. 5 and No. 1 positions, respectively, and a 6-0, 6-1 win by Nicholas McKinney at No. 4 clinched the match for Presbyterian.
Jaime-Castillo Lopez won 6-2, 6-1 on court No. 3, and PC also picked up a win at No. 6 by default.
Presbyterian is 4-8. The Aggies are 1-7.
PC fell 5-2 at Davidson on Wednesday evening in non-conference men’s tennis action at Knobloch Tennis Center.
Oscar Alvarez defeated the Wildcats’ Thomas Mason 1-6, 6-4, 7-5 at No. 3 singles, and Teo Cariov won 6-4, 6-2 at No. 4 singles over Davidson’s Sam Kavarana.
Chattanooga’s 6-1 victory on Saturday kept the PC women’s tennis team winless (0-70, though senior Beth Taylor earned her second straight-set victory in a row.
The Mocs (7-5) got on the board first in doubles with a 6-2 victory at No. 1 before earning the doubles point at the No. 2 spot with a 6-3 win.
Presbyterian’s doubles team of Ella Rowley and Samantha Calais earned a 7-5 victory at No. 3 doubles.
Kennesaw State pulled away late in the first half en route to a 22-11 win over the Presbyterian College women's lacrosse team on Saturday afternoon.
Sarah Marshall scored three goals with an assist to lead the Blue Hose (2-3). Kennesaw (2-2) got six goals from Siena Gore.
Presbyterian travels to Butler on Saturday, March 7, for a noon matchup in Indianapolis, Ind.
