Jaslynn Gallegos won three times on the first day of the National Collegiate Women’s Wrestling Championship at Adrian (Mich.) College on Friday. Twice she won by pinfalls while advancing to the semifinals in the 116-pound bracket.
Gallegos opened the day with a 23-second pinfall victory that was followed up by a 7-second pinfall, her quickest of the season. Her third victory was a 10-0 technical-fall victory and was set to take on McKendree’s Felicity Taylor in Saturday’s semifinals.
- She continued her strong performance on Friday with a 10-0 technical fall victory to advance to Saturday's semifinals. Gallegos is slated to face Felicity Taylor from McKendree in Saturday's semis.
In the 143-pound bracket, Morgan Norris stayed alive in the consolation bracket. She won her first two matches before suffering a 7-5 decision in the quarterfinals.
Cassandra Lopez won one of the three matches in the 109-pound bracket. Other Blue Hose victories went to Isabella Badon (123), Lillian Humphries (130), Haven Pennington (130) and Michiko Yoshimitsu (136).
The Blue Hose dropped a pair on Friday, falling 7-1 to UNC Wilmington and 1-0 to North Dakota in UNCW Softball Invitational in North Carolina.
Macy Hyatt paced the Blue Hose offense with three hits in the twinbill. Layna Johnson and Kiley Kross hit safely in both games.
Presbyterian (13-7) was scheduled to face Georgetown and North Dakota again on Saturday.
In football news, head coach Tommy Spangler announced the move of assistant DaRon Dickey from supervision of the defensive backs to the linebackers.
"DaRon has done a great job since joining the staff three years ago," said Spangler. "He has spent time in this system as a player and now a coach and understands what it takes to be successful in this defense and I know DaRon will do a great job coaching the linebackers."
Dickey spent a year at Furman before returning to his alma mater in 2017.
Zachary Phillips earned a spot on the Southern Conference’s all-freshman men’s wrestling team. PC competes in the SoCon in that sport.
Phillips went 6-2 on the season, including three wins in SoCon duals. Phillips opened his season with an 8-6 decision over Douglas Gudenburr of the Citadel.
The SoCon championships are being held on Sunday at Appalachian State University in Boone, N.C.
