Presbyterian College fell 4-3 to Belmont in non-conference men’s tennis action at Templeton Tennis Courts on Saturday.
“The team did a good job of winning the doubles point, but unfortunately we lost momentum immediately after singles started,” said head coach Eduardo Rincon. “We did a good job coming back, but it was a little too late. Belmont is a well-coached team and they did a great job.”
For the fourth straight match, the Blue Hose took the doubles point, with Oscar Alvarez/Daniel Stenger winning at No. 1, and Max Benson/Nicholas McKinney following suit at No. 3.
Belmont evened the match with a win at No. 1 singles, but PC (2-6) regained a 1-point edge thanks to a straight-set victory by Jaime Castillo-Lopez at the No. 5 position.
No. 6 and No. 4 singles went the way of the Bruins (5-3), but again the Blue Hose fought back, this time leveling the score at 3-3 with a win at No. 3 by Oscar Alvarez.
Belmont sealed the match victory with a three-set victory at No. 2.
In Spartanburg, Wofford’s 7-0 women’s tennis victory over the Blue Hose was closer behind the basic numbers. Though PC lost every match, Beth Lacey at No. 3 singles, Katie Thompson at No. 5 and Beth Rowley at No. 6 took their Terrier opponents to third-set tie-breakers.
“The team played very well but unfortunately a few matches did not go our way,” said head coach Joel Roberts.
Presbyterian (0-5) next plays on Saturday, Feb. 22, against Georgia Southern in Statesboro.
Freshman Layna Johnson belted her first collegiate homer and fellow freshman Jenna Greene tossed a shutout for the second straight day, as Presbyterian College blanked Mercer 4-0 on Saturday at The Spring Games in Madeira Beach, Fla. The Blue Hose fell 9-3 to Central Arkansas in their first contest of the day.
Greene blanked Mercer on five hits over seven innings while fanning five. The freshman has gone the distance in each of her four starts, compiling three shutouts. She has yielded one run over 27 innings and has not allowed a run in her last 14-1/3 innings.
Kiley Kross’s day included a 2-run homer in game one. The sophomore has picked up a hit in each of PC’s first eight games.
Central Arkansas used the long ball to take the lead in the second inning, hitting three home runs as part of a 7-run frame.
On Friday, freshman Jenna Greene hurled a complete game, 2-hit shutout as Presbyterian (5-3) beat Georgia State 4-0 in its first contest in Madeira Beach on Friday. The Blue Hose fell 7-3 to Monmouth in their second game of the day.
