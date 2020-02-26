The Presbyterian College acrobatics & tumbling team hosted the first meet in program history in front of a capacity crowd on Sunday afternoon at Templeton Center. The Blue Hose fell to third-ranked Quinnipiac 268.300 to 252.045.
The Blue Hose opened the meet with a 35.25 in the Compulsory Event, led by a 9.55 in the Toss Heat.
In the Acro Event, Presbyterian registered a total of 26.90. The 5-Element Heat team of Andey Reynolds, Morgan Todd, Jaden Haley, Shayla Snow and Elly Boshers topped PC’s three Acro heats with a 9.50.
PC scored 27.05 in the Pyramid Event to head into halftime with an 89.20.
Coming out of halftime, Presbyterian tallied a 26.35 in the Toss Event, led by a 9.00 in the Open Heat.
Presbyterian totaled a 51.725 in the Tumbling Event, led by Todd’s 9.500 in the Open Pass.
The Blue Hose ended the afternoon by tallying an 84.77 in the Team Event to a standing ovation.
The Blue Hose hit the road to face Converse on Saturday, Feb. 29, at 7 pm.
Presbyterian College freshman Jimmy McCollum carded a 76 on Tuesday to finish in a tie for 11th place, the best finish of his collegiate career, at the Wexford Intercollegiate on Hilton Head Island.
The Blue Hose finished 13th in the team standings after posting a team score of 908. The two-day, 54-hole event was hosted by Francis Marion on the par-72, 6913-yard Arnold Palmer Signature Course at Wexford Plantation.
Augusta retained its 36-hole advantage to win the team title with a total of 878. The Davidson duo of Brian Garrett and Alex Ross shared medalist honors, carding two-under par totals of 214 over the two-day event.
Fellow freshman Thomas Hollingsworth carded a 77 to finish tied for 26th at 225 (75, 73, 77).
Charlie Tate holed three birdies on his way to an 84. In his season debut, the sophomore led Presbyterian with 11 birdies for the tournament. He tied for 66th at 234 (81, 69, 84).
A.J. Nolin shaved three strokes off of his second round score and tied with McCollum for PC’s lowest score of the day with a 76. His 237 total (82, 79, 76) tied him for 72nd.
Nat Simkins registered an 87 to finish 79th at 239 (76, 76, 87).
The Blue Hose return to action from March 9-10 as they take part in the Cleveland Golf Palmetto Invitational hosted by USC Aiken at Palmetto GC in Aiken, S.C.
Kiley Kross drove in a career-high four runs as the PC softball team knocked off Georgia State 8-2 on Sunday at the Black & Orange Challenge. The Blue Hose had their 5-game winning streak snapped in the second game of the day, falling 4-2 to the hosts, Mercer, in Macon, Ga.
Presbyterian (9-4) got two hits each from Hunter Meadows, Courtney White and Layna Johnson. Johnson was the lone PC hitter to pick up a hit in both contests, registering a team-best three for the day. The freshman launched her third home run of the year against Mercer, one shy of Kross’s team-leading four.
Jenna Greene picked up the complete-game victory for PC in the opener, improving to 8-0 in her college career.
