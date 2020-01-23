Skyler Curran recorded a double-double with 23 points and 13 rebounds as High Point hung on late to defeat the Presbyterian College women's basketball team, 60-55, on Tuesday night at the Millis Center in High Point.
Jade Compton led a trio of Blue Hose in double figures with her second double-double of the year (13 pts, 10 rbs).
The second quarter was dynamic with five ties and two lead changes. Trinity Johnson scored five straight points and gave PC a 16-12 lead at 6:50. High Point later tied the game on threes from Zaria Wright and Curran. That duo struck again minutes later to give the Panthers a 24-22 lead at 2:20. PC ended the half on a 4-2 run to enter the break tied at 26-26.
Curran made it a 10-point game, 46-36, with her fifth three of the game in the opening seconds of the fourth quarter. PC (5-12, 1-7 Big South) rallied with an 11-2 run over the next 4:07 to make it a 1-point game, 48-47, with 5:21 to play. Carter fueled the run for PC with seven points.
With the game on the line, Camryn Brown heated up for the Panthers and scored all seven of her points over the next minutes to fend off the PC rally. Following last-minute free throws for both teams, High Point picked up the win.
High Point (7-10, 5-3) overcame shooting just 28.8 percent (15-of-52) from the floor by connecting on 22-of-28 (.786) free throws. Presbyterian College shot 37.3 percent (19-51) but only made 12-of-21 (.571) free throws. The Blue Hose led in rebounds, 41-35, assists, 13-10, and points in the paint, 28-12.
Jaslynn Gallegos earned an individual title at the 116-pound weight class to lead the Presbyterian College women's wrestling team at the Tornado Open on Sunday afternoon in Bristol, Tenn.Cassandra Lopez and Morgan Norrisboth earned third-place finishes in their respective weight classes and Adelyhda Perezpicked up a fourth-place finish.
The men's wrestling team earned victories from Reid Stewart and Imani Heslop, while Davidson earned a 36-8 victory in SoCon action on Sunday afternoon at Templeton Center.
Stewart earned his fourth win of the season and second of the week with a 4-0 decision in the 141-pound weight class to get the Blue Hose on the board.
Heslop, wrestling in the heavyweight matchup, picked up a pinfall victory at the 6:06 mark.
In Greenville, Georgia Tech defeated the Blue Hose, 4-0, at the Mickel Tennis Center on Saturday.
"It was another tough fight for us tonight against another tough opponent," said head coach Joel Roberts. "We had some chances in the doubles and then competed very well on the singles side. Georgia Tech was very tough."
