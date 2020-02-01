After leading by just five at the half, the Radford Highlanders used a 21-10 third quarter to pull away from the Presbyterian College women's basketball team and take the 65-39 win in Big South action Saturday afternoon at Templeton Center
Trinity Johnson led the Blue Hose with 15 points, with Alessia Capley ahead on the boards with a career-high tying nine rebounds.
Sydney Nunley led the Highlanders with 18 points and 15 rebounds.
With Radford (9-11, 7-4 Big South) leading by 21 a minute into the fourth quarter, Tess Santos hit her first 3-pointer of the game, while Georgia Stockton added a layup to cut the deficit to 16, 47-31, with 7:42 on the clock. Back-to-back layups and a free throw by Nunley, and a Jen Falconer three, put Radford ahead by 24, 55-31, 6:04 left in the game.
PC (7-13, 3-8) shot 23.2% for the contest, pulling down 36 rebounds, compared to 43 for Radford. The Highlanders hit 21 free throws, while PC added nine.
Presbyterian College softball coach David Williams announced the hiring of Siara Shelton as a volunteer assistant coach on Friday. Shelton will assist the program with general day-to-day operations, with a primary focus on catchers.
Shelton arrives at PC after spending the 2019 season as a graduate assistant with the Coker softball program. While with the Cobras, she assisted with the infield, offense, creating strength and conditioning workout plans, recruiting and organizing prospect camps.
In her one season with the program, the Cobras collected 31 wins, reached the semifinals of the SAC Championship and made their second consecutive trip to the NCAA Tournament.
Shelton, a Westminster native, played collegiately for four seasons at Limestone, primarily as a third baseman and catcher. As a senior in 2018, she was selected Second Team All-Conference Carolinas.
Presbyterian begins the 2020 season by hosting the Blue Hose Invitational from Feb. 7-9 at the PC Softball Complex. The Blue Hose are set to play four games over the season's opening weekend against Norfolk State, Robert Morris and South Carolina State.
The acrobatics and tumbling team made its unofficial debut with an exhibition meet against fellow first-year program Erskine College and King University on January 26 at Templeton Center.
"As we get ready to begin our inaugural season, it was encouraging to see us keep up with an established program like King that is preparing for its seventh season," head coach Amber Morrell. "Our strength is in our tumbling, but we have almost a month to polish some skills so we can come out even better on February 23 against Quinnipiac!"
Presbyterian competes in the inaugural regular season meet in program history on Sunday, Feb. 23, at the Templeton Center against reigning national semifinalist Quinnipiac.
The women's wrestling team picked up a 34-9 dual victory on Saturday afternoon over the host Limestone Saints in Gaffney. Jaslynn Gallegos and Morgan Norris both earned their team-high 16th victories of the season in the win.
Cassandra Lopez, in the 109 weight class, picked up her 10th win of the season in a 2:53 pinfall victory over Alyssa Garza.
Gallegos improved to a perfect 16-0 with her fifth technical fall victory of the season.
Norris earned her 16th triumph of the season as she had a pinfall at the 1:47 mark.
The PC men's and women's cross country teams had five D-1 indoor records highlighted by a pair from freshman Lili Jaraczewski in the indoor mile and women's 800-meter in the Carolina Challenge in Columbia.
Kieran Schuetterle had a pair of indoor records for the Blue Hose in the 400- and 800-meter events.
The men's tennis team fell 6-1 at Chattanooga (4-1) on Saturday afternoon in its final match before its home opener.
Oscar Alvarez, 3-0 this year, claimed the lone win for the Blue Hose (0-4) in singles play, winning in three sets at the No. 3 position.
