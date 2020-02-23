Trailing 2-0, the Presbyterian College softball team scored four 2-out runs in the top of the sixth inning to come from behind and topple Bryant 5-3 on Saturday at the Black & Orange Challenge in Macon, Ga.
The victory was PC’s fourth in a row.
Lath Freeman tied her career highs with two hits and a pair of RBIs to lead the PC offense.
In her first start, Rebecca Clark notched the first two hits and first RBI of her college career. Macy Hyatt and Katelyn Petty drove in a run apiece for Presbyterian, with Petty collecting her first RBI as a Blue Hose.
Jenna Greene improved to 7-0 in the circle, tossing her seventh straight complete game. The righty held the Bulldogs to just two hits and struck out eight over seven innings. She did not allow a hit until the fourth inning. Presbyterian is (8-3) is 7-0 with Greene as the team’s starting pitcher.
The Blue Hose defeated Akron, 6-1, on Friday. All three of Presbyterian’s hits were home runs, with Kiley Kross, Layna Johnson and Lath Freeman all going deep.
Cassandra Lopez and Morgan Norris earned individual titles for their respective weight classes to lead the Presbyterian College women's wrestling team on Saturday at the Lady Warrior Open in Fremont, Neb.
Lopez began Saturday with a 3:37 pinfall victory before adding a 1:03 pinfall win in her semifinal match. Lopez earned the individual title with an 11-0 technical fall victory in the championship match of the 109-pound bracket.
In the 143-pound bracket, Norris opened the day with a 12-0 technical fall victory before following that up with a 10-0 technical fall victory to advance to the title match, where she earned a 4:03 pinfall victory.
Isabella Badon, Lillian Humphries and Madajah Trapier took fourth places, and Jaslynn Gallegos had a fifth.
The Blue Hose are next in competition at the Women's National Collegiate Championship on March 6-7 in Adrian, Mich.
Virginia Military defeated Presbyterian, 34-10, in the Blue Hose’ senior day men’s wrestling matchup. Senior Imani Heslop was honored in a pre-match ceremony at Templeton Center on Saturday night.
Presbyterian is 1-9, 0-6 in the Southern Conference, its wrestling affiliation. VMI is 6-12 and 3-3.
Jacob Brasseur opened the match with a dominating 17-5 major decision to get the Blue Hose out to the early lead.
In the 157-pound bracket, Zachary Phillips picked up a tight 3-2 decision in overtime for his sixth win in eight matches on the season.
Austin Stith picked up his team-high 12th win of the year with 3-2 decision.
The SoCon tournament, hosted by Appalachian State in Boone, N.C., is on Sunday, March 8.
Senior Beth Taylor earned a straight-set win on Saturday afternoon as the Presbyterian College women's tennis team suffered a 6-1 defeat against Georgia Southern at Wallis Tennis Center in Statesboro, Ga.
Taylor’s 6-1, 6-2 win over Arianne de Winter was her first of the season.
Georgia Southern (5-2) picked up a win at No. 1 doubles by the score of 6-3 before earning the doubles point with a 6-2 victory at No. 3 doubles. The Eagles also earned a 6-4 win at No. 2 doubles.
Presbyterian (0-6) returns home for its home opener next Saturday against Chattanooga beginning at 11 a.m. from the Templeton Tennis Courts.
The doubles duo of Max Benson and Teo Cariov rallied from a break down to win their match at No. 2, clinching the doubles point and sealing a 4-3 come-from-behind win for the Presbyterian men’s tennis team over Appalachian State at Oakland Tennis Center in Newberry on Friday.
The match was moved to Newberry due to wet conditions at Templeton Tennis Courts in Clinton.
Presbyterian jumped out to an early 2-0 lead in singles play, as Benson and Jonathan Bedard collected straight-set victories at the No. 1 and No. 6 positions, respectively.
The Mountaineers (1-6) took the next three matches to finish, getting a straight-set win at No. 3 and three-set victories at the No. 2 and No. 5 positions.
Cariov won in three sets at No. 4 for PC to keep the Blue Hose alive and send the match to a best-of-three doubles to break the 3-3 deadlock.
Fifteenth-ranked South Carolina swept the PC men 7-0 in Columbia on Saturday.
The Gamecocks (7-3) won every set in singles and doubles.
The Blue Hose (3-7) continue non-conference action on Wednesday as they visit Davidson at 5 p.m.
