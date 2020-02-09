Jaslynn Gallegos and Morgan Norris earned national championships, and Presbyterian finished fourth in the Women’s Collegiate Wrestling Association Nationals in Marietta, Ga.
This season PC became the first NCAA Division I to field a team in women’s wrestling, and Gallegos, in the 116-pound class, and Norris, in 143, advanced to the U.S. Olympic team trials in April.
Presbyterian was one of two teams in the tournament to earn multiple individual championships, joining Campbellsville (Ky.). All five Blue Hose who competed on Saturday also earned All-America status.
Cassandra Lopez finished fifth, and both Isabella Badon and Adelyhda Perez both finished seventh.
A balanced offense and a complete-game shutout from Haley Haselden helped the Presbyterian College softball team beat South Carolina State 8-0 on Sunday afternoon in the final game of the Blue Hose Invitational at the PC Softball Complex.
The Blue Hose opened the season with three victories in four gaAmes. Jada Lake took the loss for the Bulldogs.
Haselden limited S.C. State to three hits while fanning eight in five innings. The righty retired the final seven batters she faced.
Jaiden Tweed continued her hot start, going 3-for-3 with two runs scored and a pair of RBI. The sophomore went 7-for-15 (.467) for the weekend.
Tweed launched a 2-run, walk-off homer in the bottom of the sixth inning to lift Presbyterian College to a rain-shortened 3-1 victory over Norfolk State on Saturday.
Jenna Green pitched a 1-hitter as the Blue Hose opened the tournament and season with a 3-0 win over Robert Morris, but the Colonials won, 7-6, in eight innings in the latter game between PC and the Pennsylvania school.
The men’s tennis team began its home slate with a sweep of Belmont Abbey, winning 7-0 in both ends of a doubleheader on Friday at the Templeton Tennis Courts.
Belmont Abbey played both matches as exhibition contests
Over the course of the two matches, Max Benson and Nicholas McKinney went a combined 4-0. The duo went 2-0 together in doubles to move to 4-0 as a pairing this season.
McKinney also picked up his first two singles wins of the campaign to move to 6-0 overall Oscar Alvarez, Castillo-Lopez, Conde and Daniel Stenger won all three of their matches on Friday.
With his win at No. 2 singles in the first match, Alvarez improved to 4-0 in singles in 2020.
The Blue Hose dropped a heartbreaker, 4-3, at Coastal Carolina in non-conference men’s tennis action on Sunday in Conway.
Benson and Alberto Conde won in straight sets at No. 1 and No. 5 singles, respectively.
Gardner-Webb earned a 27-18 victory over Presbyterian (1-8) in a home men’s wrestling match on Sunday.
Jacob Brasseur won an 8-6 decision, and Red Stewartt won 5-4. Bryton Goering earned a 1:55 pinfall, his first such victory at PC. Zachary Phillips and Austin Stith also won.
East Carolina, led by Nicole LeGar’s four goals and two assists, defeated Presbyterian, 19-9, on Sunday in women’s lacrosse at Bailey Memorial Stadium.
Freshman Abby Edmisten and sophomore Alyssa Cook each scored two goals and one assist.
