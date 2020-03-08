So close but yet so far, and still, the Presbyterian College baseball losing streak remains alive.
The Blue Hose took a 3-0 lead into the eighth inning, but Connecticut rallied with three runs in that inning and another in the ninth to take a 4-3 victory Sunday and extend the streak to eight games.
Senior Jake Rice breezed through six innings, allowing only one hit, but it was all for naught.
What was supposed to be an 8-game homestand – a game against Wofford was moved to Spartanburg, and another against St. John’s was canceled, both due to rain – ended with seven losses and 3-game sweeps by Notre Dame at the beginning and UConn at the end.
Prospects are unlikely to get immediately better as Presbyterian (2-13) is to visit Clemson on Tuesday evening at 6.
On Sunday, the winning run scored on a wild pitch by Clark Dearman, his second of the inning. Austin Paradis (1-2), who was charged with all four Connecticut runs, took the loss. The win went to Caleb Wurster (1-0), the third UConn hurler.
Zacchaeus Rasberry led the Blue Hose with a single and a double in four at-bats. No one had more than one hit for the Huskies. Chris Winkel tripled for Connecticut (7-5).
PC broke on top in the third inning with a single by David Sweat that drove in Jeremiah Boyd. Landon Shaw scored on the play, as well, thanks to two UConn errors, and Sweat scored the third run on Garrett Boyd’s groundout.
