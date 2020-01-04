BOILING SPRINGS, N.C. – For the first time since joining NCAA Division I and the Big South Conference in 2008, Presbyterian College’s men’s basketball team is 2-0 in the conference.
PC(5-10 overall) pulled down 52 rebounds, including 36 on the defensive end, to hold Gardner-Webb to just 10 second-chance points and come away with the 68-62 Big South win on the road Saturday afternoon.
Cory Hightower led the scoring with 12 points and also added 10 rebounds. Ben Drake, who posted 10 points, pulled down a career-high 16 rebounds.
There were five 3-pointers in the opening six minutes, with three coming from the Blue Hose to give the visitors a four-point, 12-8 lead at the 13:53 mark. With both teams trading baskets, the Blue Hose were unable to get past a 4-point margin down the stretch of the first half. The Blue Hose led, 27-25, at the break.
PC, with the help of six points from Shubert, outscored Gardner-Webb, 14-7, the opening seven and a half minutes of the second half to build an 11-point lead, 43-32. The home team responded with a 14-4 run to cut the margin down to one, 46-47, just under nine to play. Back-to-back PC free throws and a Hightower basket made it a 5-point game, before Gardner-Webb’s Jaheam Cornwall hit two 3-pointers over a 40-second span to help cut the margin to just one, 52-53, with 5:37 left. Cornwall added three free throws a minute later, and PC and Gardner-Webb were knotted at 55-55. The Blue Hose answered with four free throws and a layup to push the lead back to five with 2:14 to play. Martin posted a layup at the one-minute mark, and J.C. Younger and Zeb Graham hit clutch free throws to keep the Blue Hose ahead at the end.
Nate Johnson led GWU with 19 points, with Eric Jamison, Jr., pacing the team on the boards with eight.
PC shot 36.4 percent for the game, with Gardner-Webb (5-9, 1-1) hitting just 28.8. PC led in rebounds with a 52-36 advantage and had four more turnovers, 18-14.
