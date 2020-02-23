SPARTANBURG – Center fielder Hunter Grover belted a grand slam and ripped a double, but it was Graham Mitchell, the third baseman, whose 10th-inning, RBI single propelled Presbyterian to a 7-6 victory over Manhattanon Sunday at Wofford College’s Russell C. King Field.
Senior Zaccheus Rasberry also had two hits, one a double, and stole a pair of bases as the Blue Hose won two of three games in their weekend round robin at two Spartanburg sites. Rasberry already has seven thefts this season.
Austin Paradis (1-1) pitched three innings of no-hit relief. The third PC pitcher followed starter Jake Rice, who left in the fifth inning. Rice recorded six strikeouts, five of them in a row.
Will Trochiano and Matt Padre each had two hits for the Jaspers, who scored four runs in the seventh inning off Blue Hose reliever Clark Dearman.
In the 10th, Rasberry singled with one out, stole second and scored on Mitchell’s single through the right side of the Manhattan (1-5) infield.
The Blue Hose return home on Tuesday, February 25 at 2 p.m. for a midweek matchup against Furman. It's the first of two meetings in 2020 as PC and Furman will play in Greenville on May 6.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.