The weather outside was frightful. Fortunately, given recent games, Presbyterian’s 65-61 victory over Gardner-Webb Thursday night was delightful.
Led by Chris Martin, who scored a career-best 25 points, the Blue Hose outscored the Bulldogs 31-8 in the final 10 minutes of the first half, and it was enough to withstand a late rally. In so doing, Presbyterian (9-15, 6-5 Big South) brought a 4-game losing streak to an end at Templeton Center.
Trailing by three points early in the first half, Gardner-Webb rallied with a 10-2 run, capped by back-to- back 3-pointers, to take a five-point lead, 12-7, with 10:15 to go. Two 3-pointers from PC, from Cory Hightower and Martin, pushed the Blue Hose ahead by one, 13-12, with 8:13 on the clock. It was the start of an 11-0 run to give PC an 18-12 lead. After Gardner-Webb responded with five unanswered, J.C. Younger dropped his second 3-pointer of the game as part of five straight to make it a 6-point game again. Martin's third 3-pointer and a Hightower layup gave PC 28-18 lead. Gardner-Webb’s Eric Jamison, Jr., who scored 13 points, hit a layup and added a free throw in the final minute to cut the PC lead to seven at the break, 28-21.
The Blue Hose scored 10 straight to open the second half and pull out to a 17-point, 38-21 lead. Kareem Reid snapped the scoring drought for GWU with a layup at 16:32. Gardner-Webb chipped away at the PC lead over the next four minutes, using three 3-pointers during that span to cut the lead to 10, 32-42, wit 12:43 left. Younger hit his third 3-pointer of the night at 10:52 to give PC a 15-point lead.
Gardner-Webb rallied with nine straight, highlighted by threes from Nate Johnson and Jamison to cut the margin to single digits, 49-43, with 8:59 on the clock. The Blue Hose added a layup and three free throws to take the lead to nine but it was Gardner-Webb with the eight of game's next 10 points to make it a 3-point game, 53-56. A minute later the Blue Hose put together four points to build a seven-point lead, with just over three to play. Trailing by four with 12 seconds to go, Gardner-Webb was fouled and hit two free throws to cut the lead to two, 61-63. That would be as close as the Bulldogs would get as Martin hit two free throws with 11 seconds left to seal the 4-point win.
The Blue Hose hit just one 3-pointer in the second for seven on the night, while GWU (8-14, 4-6) hit six in the second to finish with nine. PC held the rebounding advantage, 40-28, and had seven more turnovers, 18-11. Gardner-Webb capitalized on the turnovers with a 21-10 margin in points off the miscues.
PC’s next two games are on the road, beginning with a 4:30 p.m. afternoon contest on Saturday at Campbell.
