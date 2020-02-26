DURHAM, N.C. – The Presbyterian College baseball team fell to N.C. Central, 4-1, during non-conference action on Wednesday night at Durham Athletic Park.
Hunter Grover and Kyle Decker led the Blue Hose with a pair of hits apiece, Decker lacing a pair of doubles.
Luis DeLeon homered and singled for North Carolina Central (3-7).
Jonathan Peacock (1-1) was the winning pitcher. Grayson Stoneking (0-2) took the loss.
With his fourth-inning single, Graham Mitchell extended his hit streak to six straight games. David Sweat has reached base safely in all eight games on the year.
PC (2-6) returns home for eight straight games, beginning on Friday at 2 p.m. against Notre Dame. Sunday's game against the Fighting Irish has been moved up to an 11 a.m. first pitch.
