HAMPTON, Va. – Coming off a 3-pointer at the buzzer that had beaten them at home, Presbyterian went off to Hampton and lost in overtime, 87-81, to the Pirates.
Once 4-0 in the Big South Conference, Quinton Ferrell’s Blue Hose are now 5-5.
Chris Martin led Presbyterian (8-15 overall) with a career-best 24 points, and Cory Hightower added 14, but Hampton, led by Jermaine Morrow with 31, began the extra period with an 11-2 run at the Convocation Center on Saturday afternoon
PC used a 9-0 burst over the next four minutes to push its lead out to 10, 31-21, with 3:40 to play in the first half. Hampton cut the lead to nine over the remainder of the half.
Martin hit a pair of free throws to push the lead to five, 71-66, with 2:47 to play, but Hampton (10-11, 5-3) used a layup and a free throw over the final 90 seconds to tie the game and force overtime.
Michael Isler led PC in rebounds with a career-high eight. Hampton’s Davion Warren led all players with 11 boards.
In the second half, both teams shot over 56 percent. PC committed 13 turnovers to Hampton's 11. Presbyterian had a 9-2 advantage in 3-pointers made. Hampton hit 29 free throws, compared to 14 for PC.
Saturday's game was the first OT game for the Blue Hose since February 6, 2016, when PC dropped a 66-63 contest in Boiling Springs, N.C., against Gardner-Webb. The Bulldogs visit Templeton Center on Thursday night.
