Chris Martin’s layup with 0.2 seconds on the clock enabled Presbyterian to open Big South men’s basketball play with a 79-77 victory over visiting UNC Asheville on Thursday night at Templeton Center.
The Blue Hose won thanks to an 11-5 run over the final 2 minutes, 17 seconds.
Corey Hightower led Presbyterian (4-10, 1-0 Big South) with 18 points and eight rebounds.
Balanced scoring was the pattern for both teams. The second half was marked by hot shooting. The Blue Hose 18-of-24 shots (.750) in the second half and 32-of-49 (.653) for the game. UNCA, after hittting just 10-of-31 shots (.323) in the first half, bounced back to hit 16-of-26 (.615) in the latter 20 minutes.
Tajion Jones led all scorers with 21 points for the Bulldogs, who also got 15 points each from Lavar Batts and Coty Juda, 13 from L.J. Thorpe and 10 from DeVon Baker. Non-starters scored three of UNCA’s 77 points.
In spite of a massive edge in shooting, the Blue Hose led by only four points, 33-29, at halftime. Hightower missed only two shots all night. Zeb Graham and Martin each scored 13 points. Kody Shubert added 11.
The Blue Hose also held a rebounding edge, 30-22, over the UNCA (6-1, 0-1), but the Bulldogs dropped in twice as many 3-pointers (12-6).
UNC Asheville led for most of the first half but fell five down on Graham’s basket with 3:52 remaining. A pair of Martin free throws with 2:26 to go gave PC its biggest edge at 31-24.
PC maintained its lead in the latter half for the first 3:55, when a short jumper by Thorpe gave the Bulldogs a 40-39 lead. The Blue Hose never regained the lead until a Hightower layup made it 58-56 with 9:11 to play.
The final 12 seconds were exciting. Shubert hit 1-of-2 free throws to hike PC’s lead to 75-77. A Batts layup tied the score with four seconds remaining. Martin’s game-winner at the buzzer came at the end of a frantic break after a timeout.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.