Ben Drake scored 14 points, and Owen McCormack grabbed nine rebounds, as the Presbyterian men’s basketball team pulled away in the second half to defeat Kentucky Christian, 81-56, on Sunday afternoon at Templeton Center.
Presbyterian (3-10) broke open a 10-point game at the half, outscoring Kentucky Christian, 41-26, in the second.
Kentucky Christian opened the first half strong, taking a 9-8 lead with 16:34 to go on a 3-pointer by Noah Back, who led the Knights with 14. The Blue Hose responded with 16 unanswered, helped by six from Drake, to take the largest lead of the half, 24-9. The Knights came back with a run of their own, this one a 15-0 stretch to tie the game at 24-24, with 5:59 left before intermission.
During the run, KCU hit five 3-pointers in a row, three coming from Back. Zeb Graham ended the PC drought with a jumper at 5:44, and ignited a 14-4 run to give PC a 12-point, 40-28, lead, with under 30 seconds remaining. KCU hit a basket with five seconds on the clock and went into the locker room at the break trailing by 10.
The second half opened with a 3-pointer from Jenkins to give PC a 13-point lead with just over 19 minutes to go. KCU was able to cut the margin to 11 a couple of times, the final time off a Cardinal Brown jumper at 17:43 to make it 45-34, PC. The Blue Hose outscored the Knights, 11-3, the next four minutes to extend the lead to 19, 56-37, 13:26 left. A Drake layup at 12:20 broke the 20-point margin as PC dominated down the stretch building a 29-point, 73-44, lead at 6:24.
Cole Gilliland posted nine rebounds for KCU.
