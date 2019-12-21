ANN ARBOR, Mich. –It’s seldom a good sign when the opposition has scoring runs of 7-0, 8-0 and 9-0 in the first 15 minutes of a game. Such was the case on Saturday as Michigan routed the Presbyterian Blue Hose by a score of 86-44.
When Ben Drake canned the first PC 3-pointer early in the second half, it narrowed the Wolverines’ lead to 40-18 and promptly touched off the Big 10 power’s 10-0 run.
Eli Brooks' 16 points led three Wolverines in double-figures. Austin Davis grabbed eight rebounds and Zavier Simpson handed out nine assists for Michigan. Owen McCormack paced the Blue Hose with 10 points.
The Wolverines took a 38-15 advantage into intermission.
Cory Hightower pulled down a team-high six rebounds for PC. Ben Drake chipped in nine and Sean Jenkins tallied eight points for PC.
Presbyterian dips to 2-10 on the season, while Michigan improves to 9-3.
