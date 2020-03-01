Ferrell.jpg
Head coach Quinton Ferrell (PC Sports Communications)

The seedings and pairings for the Hercules Tires Big South Conference Men's Basketball Championship have been determined following the conclusion of the conference's regular-season schedule this evening.

The top five teams earned byes into the quarterfinals. Presbyterian earned the No. 9 seed and will travel to No. 8 seed Charleston Southern on Tuesday, Mar. 3. Tipoff is slated for 7 p.m., and will be broadcast live on ESPN3, as well as on the radio on WPCC.

The Blue Hose defeated the Buccaneers, 76-65, on Saturday.

A 3-way tie for seventh place featured USC Upstate, Charleston Southern and Presbyterian, all of which finished 7-11 in league play. The first multi-team tiebreaker of collective head-to-head records gave Upstate the No. 7 seed based on its 2-1 record against CSU/PC, with Charleston Southern receiving the No. 8 seed based on its 2-2 mark, compared to a 1-2 record for Presbyterian.

High Point and Campbell tied for 10th place at 6-12, and the Panthers claimed the No. 10 seed for its 62-57 win over the Camels on Jan. 30.

Radford and Winthrop shared the Big South regular-season championship at 15-3, and the Highlanders are the No. 1 seed with the Eagles receiving the No. 2 seed.  As the teams split the season series, the next tie break was record against teams next in the standings.  Both teams split against third-place Gardner-Webb and went undefeated against fourth-place Longwood, leaving the fifth-place tie between Hampton and UNC Asheville as the determining factor.  Radford had a combined 3-1 record over HU/AVL, while Winthrop posted a 2-1 mark against the two teams.

Radford is the No. 1 seed for the first time since 2009, and also earned its second consecutive share of the regular-season title and sixth overall. It is the conference's fifth time with co-champions in the past six seasons. In addition, the Highlanders have secured the Big South's automatic bid to the NIT should they not win the tournament.

As the No. 1 seed, Radford will host the quarterfinals and semifinals, March 5-6, while the highest remaining seed will host the Championship game on Sunday, March 8 at 1:00pm on ESPN.  Tickets for the quarterfinals and semifinals can be purchased through the Radford ticket office, and online at radfordathletics.com.

First round action begins Tuesday night, March 3, at 7 p.m., with No. 6 UNC Asheville hosting No. 11 Campbell, No. 7 USC Upstate hosting No. 10 High Point, and No. 8 Charleston Southern hosting No. 9 Presbyterian. The winners of each contest advances to Thursday's quarterfinal round, which begins at noon at Dedmon Center in Radford, Va., with No. 2 Winthrop facing the winner of Upstate/High Point, followed by No. 3 Gardner-Webb playing the winner of Asheville/Campbell at 2 p.m.  The 6 p.m. game will feature No. 1 Radford vs. the winner of Charleston Southern/Presbyterian, with No. 4 Longwood against No. 5 Hampton at 8 p.m.

 