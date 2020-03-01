The seedings and pairings for the Hercules Tires Big South Conference Men's Basketball Championship have been determined following the conclusion of the conference's regular-season schedule this evening.
The top five teams earned byes into the quarterfinals. Presbyterian earned the No. 9 seed and will travel to No. 8 seed Charleston Southern on Tuesday, Mar. 3. Tipoff is slated for 7 p.m., and will be broadcast live on ESPN3, as well as on the radio on WPCC.
The Blue Hose defeated the Buccaneers, 76-65, on Saturday.
A 3-way tie for seventh place featured USC Upstate, Charleston Southern and Presbyterian, all of which finished 7-11 in league play. The first multi-team tiebreaker of collective head-to-head records gave Upstate the No. 7 seed based on its 2-1 record against CSU/PC, with Charleston Southern receiving the No. 8 seed based on its 2-2 mark, compared to a 1-2 record for Presbyterian.
High Point and Campbell tied for 10th place at 6-12, and the Panthers claimed the No. 10 seed for its 62-57 win over the Camels on Jan. 30.
Radford and Winthrop shared the Big South regular-season championship at 15-3, and the Highlanders are the No. 1 seed with the Eagles receiving the No. 2 seed. As the teams split the season series, the next tie break was record against teams next in the standings. Both teams split against third-place Gardner-Webb and went undefeated against fourth-place Longwood, leaving the fifth-place tie between Hampton and UNC Asheville as the determining factor. Radford had a combined 3-1 record over HU/AVL, while Winthrop posted a 2-1 mark against the two teams.
Radford is the No. 1 seed for the first time since 2009, and also earned its second consecutive share of the regular-season title and sixth overall. It is the conference's fifth time with co-champions in the past six seasons. In addition, the Highlanders have secured the Big South's automatic bid to the NIT should they not win the tournament.
As the No. 1 seed, Radford will host the quarterfinals and semifinals, March 5-6, while the highest remaining seed will host the Championship game on Sunday, March 8 at 1:00pm on ESPN. Tickets for the quarterfinals and semifinals can be purchased through the Radford ticket office, and online at radfordathletics.com.
First round action begins Tuesday night, March 3, at 7 p.m., with No. 6 UNC Asheville hosting No. 11 Campbell, No. 7 USC Upstate hosting No. 10 High Point, and No. 8 Charleston Southern hosting No. 9 Presbyterian. The winners of each contest advances to Thursday's quarterfinal round, which begins at noon at Dedmon Center in Radford, Va., with No. 2 Winthrop facing the winner of Upstate/High Point, followed by No. 3 Gardner-Webb playing the winner of Asheville/Campbell at 2 p.m. The 6 p.m. game will feature No. 1 Radford vs. the winner of Charleston Southern/Presbyterian, with No. 4 Longwood against No. 5 Hampton at 8 p.m.
