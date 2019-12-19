Destin Barnes, who scored 17 points, Mo Arnold with 14 and DeAnthony McCallum with 13 were the primary culprits on Wednesday evening at Templeton Center as Jacksonville dropped the Presbyterian College men to their eighth loss in nine games, 81-58.
The Dolphins hit 10 more field goals, and eight more 3-pointers, outrebounded the Blue Hose by eight and committed eight fewer turnovers.
Chris Martin led the Blue Hose with 19 points, followed by Cory Hightower with 11. In the first half, Presbyterian (2-9) led twice for a total of 1 minutes, 47 seconds. Jacksonville (7-6) led by 10, 43-33, at halftime, and outscored the Blue Hose 38-25 in the second half.
The biggest Jacksonville lead was 74-43 with 5:25 remaining in the game on a free throw by Kevin Norman that completed a 3-point play.
Jacksonville outshot PC in both overall field goals (30-61, .492) and 3-pointers (13-31, .419). The Blue Hose muster only 20-46 (.435) and 5-21 (.238), respectively.
Martin’s 19 points matched a career best.
The Blue Hose visit Ann Arbor to play Michigan on Saturday at noon. The game is to be televised on The Big 10 Network.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.