Presbyterian, led by 22 points from freshman guard Zeb Graham, took every shot the Campbell Camels had in them on Monday night.
The senior in the post, Ben Drake, scored 20 points, hitting all nine of his field-goal attempts, and sophomore Cory Hightower added 18 on a night when the Blue Hose shot .633 (31-49) from the field and .739 (17-23) from the free-throw line.
Presbyterian (8-11, 5-1 Big South) also outrebounded Campbell (11-8, 2-5), 30-21, led by Drake’s six.
The Blue Hose trailed by as many as nine points in the first half and led by as many as 13 in the second. In a frantic final two minutes of full-court pressure by the Camels and almost endless free throws, PC never let Campbell get quite close enough. The Camels were within four points (74-70) when Drake missed a pair of free throws with 1:13 left, but Graham hit two foul shots and Martin four in the final 1:02.
Jordan Whitehead scored 20 points and Cedric Henderson 19 to lead the Camels.
Even after opening conference play with four consecutive victories for the first time since PC joined the Big South in 2008, the Campbell victory may have signaled that the young Blue Hose are contenders, not pretenders, having taken on six of the 11 conference members. Winthrop is alone in first place after a 61-56 victory over Radford Monday night. The Highlanders and Blue Hose are a game back.
“We have a really young team,” said PC head coach Quinton Ferrell. “When you have a lot of freshmen and sophomores at guard, [1-2-2] presses can bother them. That was a concern coming into the game. We had a good plan to attack it. As the game went on, our guys got a little more comfortable against it. Early on, it gave us some problems. Credit to our guys for adjusting; I think that was the key to the second half.”
Graham and Hightower each made three steals. Graham and Chris Martin, who scored 10 points, each handed out four assists.
“We talk about resolve,” Ferrell said. “The word I wrote on the before the game was resiliency. I wanted this game badly for our guys.
“I believe the way we’re playing, if we do it and execute at a high level, we’ll have success against anybody in the Big South.”
The talk wasn’t cheap at Templeton Center.
