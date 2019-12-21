Trinity Johnson scored 18 points as the Presbyterian College women's basketball team defeated Brevard on Saturday afternoon at the Templeton Center, 74-45.
Bria Gibbs (12 pts) and Jade Compton (10 pts) also finished in double figures for PC, while the Tornados were led by Krysta Davis' 12 points and Destiny Williams' 10 points and eight rebounds.
Presbyterian (4-5) jumped out to a 7-2 lead after a 3-pointer from Johnson with 8:24 left in the first quarter. Minutes later, Brevard (3-8) cut the lead to just two points, 9-7, after a three from Shakirah Thompson at 4:09. PC replied with a 5-0 run with baskets from Alessia Capley and Johnson to restore a 2-possession lead before the end of the quarter. After 10 minutes, Presbyterian led 16-9.
Presbyterian College pulled away with a 15-0 run in the fourth quarter, capped by back-to-back layups from Gibbs to lead 64-36 with 3:49 to play. Shamani Stafford added a pair of threes down the stretch.
Johnson led the team in scoring for the seventh time this season and fifth consecutive game.
