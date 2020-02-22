ASHEVILLE, N.C. – What looked so good, in so many ways, for so long, turned bad so quickly.
UNC Asheville defeated Presbyterian, 75-64, in a game the Blue Hose led by 13 points early in the second half, playing on local television in the Greenville-Spartanburg-Asheville market.
The Big South men’s basketball contest seemed as if turned upside-down in the twinkling of an eye.
The Bulldogs used a 26-11 run over a 10-minute stretch at Kimmel Arena. UNC-Asheville (13-14, 7-9) outscored Presbyterian (9-20, 6-10) 50-29 in the second half.
DeVon Baker scored 24 points and made three steals. L.J. Thorpe added 16, Lavar Batts Jr. 14 and Tajion Jones 12 for the Bulldogs.
UNCA hit 55.2 percent of its latter-half shots after 33.3 in the former. PC had more rebounds (33-30) and dished out more assists (10-6). The Blue Hose ran a turnover machine in the second half, though.
Zeb Graham led Presbyterian with 18 points. Cory Hightower had 17 along with 12 rebounds.
The Blue Hose raced out to an 11-0 lead out of the box with Graham scoring seven of those points. PC closed scoring five of the final seven points to take a 10-point lead to the intermission at 35-25.
PC got an early 3-point play from Sean Jenkins to take a 13-point lead. Then UNCA outscored the Hose 9-5 and the lead was still nine. Over the next seven minutes, Asheville used a 17-6 run to regain the lead at 51-49 with 9:12 to play in the game. PC tied it. Then UNCA used a 15-2 run over the next five minutes to take a 66-53 lead with 4:33 to play in the second half. It was more than enough.
UNC Asheville had 24 points off turnovers compared to just two for the Blue Hose.
Saturday’s game marked the fourth consecutive contest that PC shot at least 50 percent from the floor. All four the Blue Hose lost.
PC returns home for its final homestand of the 2019-20 regular season, beginning on Thursday night as the Blue Hose welcome in Longwood at 7 p.m. in Templeton Center.
