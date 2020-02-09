BUIES CREEK, N.C. – Campbell shot nearly 70 percent from the floor in the second half and pulled away from Presbyterian, 79-62, in men’s basketball on Saturday.
Cory Hightower led the Blue Hose with 19 points and eight rebounds.
Cedric Henderson scored 25 points and Cory Gensler added 20 as the Camels handed Presbyterian (9-16, 6-6 Big South) its fourth loss in the last six conference games.
After an early 8-8 tie, Campbell (12-12, 3-9) pulled out to a 38-28 edge at halftime.
Four minutes, 57 seconds into the second half, the Camels led by 18 points.
PC got as close as 14 points, but an 8-2 spurt gave Campbell a 20-point edge, 63-43, with 10:10 to play. The lead reached 22 with under a minute to go, but Hightower hit a layup and a 3-pointer to pull the Blue Hose to within 17 at the end.
Campbell shot 67.9 percent in the second half and 56.6 for the game. Rebounds were close with Campbell holding a 29-26 edge
Owen McCormack recorded a career-high four assists and two steals for PC.
The Blue Hose continue their2-game road swing with a Feb. 13, stop at Radford (Va.), for a 7 p.m., contest.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.