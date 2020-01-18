Campbell's Kianna Speight scored a game-high 24 points, aided by eight 3-pointers, to lead the Camels to a 53-47 win over the Presbyterian College women's basketball team on Saturday afternoon at Templeton Center.
Trinity Johnson had 11 points, six rebounds and three steals to lead the Blue Hose.
After trading baskets early, the game turned into a series of runs. Shamani Stafford sank a three to cap a 6-0 run by PC (5-11, 1-6 Big South) and give the Blue Hose their first lead of the game, 11-8, with 3:21 to play in the first. The Camels replied with an 8-0 run, including threes from Luana Serranho and Hayley Barber, to hold a 16-11 lead after 10 minutes.
Johnson scored five consecutive points and tied the game, 16-16, with a 3-pointer at 7:30. After a 4-0 run gave Campbell a 20-16 lead, PC replied with a 5-0 run capped this time by a layup from Bria Gibbs at 4:07 to regain the lead at 21-20. Speight then hit three threes to spark a 9-4 run for Campbell headed into the half and gave the Camels a 29-25 edge at halftime.
Speight sank her fifth, sixth and seventh threes of the game over a 9-2 run for Campbell that saw the visitors take a 42-32 lead with 3:04 remaining in the third quarter. A pair of free throws from Gibbs made it an 8-point game, 42-34, headed into the fourth.
Tess Santos sank all four free throws on a pair of trips to the charity stripe in just a 6-second span to make it a two-possession game, 49-43, with 1:39 to play. The junior also scored PC's last basket of the game, a jumper at 14 seconds, to cut the deficit to four, 51-47. However, Campbell sank four free throws in the final minute to hang on.
Campbell (12-5, 7-1) shot an identical 38 percent from the floor (15-40) and from behind the arc (11-29). Presbyterian shot 33 percent (14-42) from the floor and struggled, hitting just 20 percent (3-15) from a distance. PC held an edge in the paint, 14-4, and recorded twice as many steals, 10-5.
