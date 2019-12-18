At its final meeting of 2019, officials of the Laurens County Chamber of Commerce looked back at a year in which 95 percent of its new membership goal was reached and looked forward to a year when all umbrella groups will have new charters.
Amanda Munyan, CEO and President, led the discussion from a new SmartBoard, installed for the Chamber and LCDC from funds of the dissolved 100 Club. With this money and other funds, furniture in the LCDC conference room was upgraded, the Chamber’s small conference room got a facelift, the parking lot was re-done and the Chamber-LCDC headquarters was pressure-washed. The Chamber board also received the annual audit, a “clean” opinion presented by Matt Phillips of McKinley Cooper.
At Tuesday’s lunch meeting, Melinda Gray was awarded the Ambassador of the 4th Quarter award, and Bishop Tire of Clinton was announced as the Small Business of Excellence for the 4th Quarter.
Munyan presented a 2020 calendar. The next Business After Hours will be with the Greenwood Chamber Jan. 7 at Break on the Lake, and the Chamber’s Annual Meeting will be Feb. 13 at Presbyterian College.
Munyan said the Chamber staff will continue to work on goals outlined in a November 2018 strategic planning meeting, and will have some updated goals for 2020. All Chamber umbrella groups will have newly written charters, as the staff goes through a Dashboard planning process; this will involve writing 19 charters. Non-mission initiatives will be directed to other leadership, Munyan said, and the Chamber will seek to increase revenues from events. The Fan Challenge Oyster Roast continues as an important fund-raiser. This fall, 702 people attended the football-themed event.
The Chamber has raised $6,500 for a beautification effort at the Hwy. 76/127 interchange in Laurens, and will be looking to accomplish that mission in 2020, Munyan said.
In 2020, the Chamber will not take a direct, endorsement role in politics, but board members were advised the organization might be proposed for roundtables and candidates’ debates. Munyan said The Capital Initiative Commission, studying a 1-cent sales tax for identified capital projects, was to hold its initial meeting Dec. 18 in the Chamber’s training room.
The next Chamber board meeting will be Feb. 25, 2020.
