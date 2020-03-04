NORTH CHARLESTON – Deontaye Buskey led Charleston Southern with 30 points, and Phlandrous Fleming recorded a Big South record triple-double with 14 points, 11 rebounds and 12 assists as the Buccaneers ousted Presbyterian from the Big South boys’ basketball tournament on Tuesday night with an 81-64 victory.
The Blue Hose ended Quinton Ferrell’s first season as head coach with a 10-22 record. PC had defeated CSU on Saturday in the regular-season finale. Cory Hightower led the Blue Hose with 16 points, and Sean Jenkins grabbed six rebounds.
After a strong opening that saw the Blue Hose take a 6-2 lead with 18:35 to go in the half, the Bucs came back with 12 straight, helped by three 3-pointers, to jump out to a 14-6 lead. The Bucs closed out the half with another five straight and went into the locker room ahead by 11, 39-28.
The Bucs hit three more 3-pointers in the opening four and a half minutes of the second half to help the home team build a 16-point lead, and CSU led by as many as 20. The Bucs led in rebounds, 34-30, and posted two fewer turnovers, 7-9. PC hit 10 3-pointers in the game.
Presbyterian is 2-8 all-time in the Big South Tournament.
The Bucs advanced to the tournament quarterfinals and face top seed Radford on March 5 at 6 p.m., in Radford, Va.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.