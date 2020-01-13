Saturday night’s storm caused widespread damage across the northern area of the City of Clinton and the fire district.
Clinton Fire responded to 23 storm-related calls from 8:34 p.m. Saturday to Sunday morning at 9:35 a.m. Clinton Fire had 12 members of staff who operated in five emergency vehicles and answered all calls within a 3-4-minute response time. There were three calls for trees on homes, one of which had three persons trapped, and who were able to self-extricate prior to our arrival. There was an accident on Willard Road with a vehicle on a tree. There were multiple trees-in-roadway calls and downed electrical lines.
Crews worked diligently in answering the bulk of all calls by 2:30 a.m. on Sunday, January 12. There were some residual calls until Sunday morning that normal shift operations were able to handle.
Through this time period, there were no reported injuries.
Clinton Fire worked hand-in-hand with Clinton Police and Clinton Public Works to make areas safe for the community and those on the roadways. A special thanks goes to Laurens County Dispatch. These professionals received a very large 911 call volume, managed the volume and calmly communicated a large number of calls in a short time period to us, as well, to all emergency responders in Laurens County.
Call Dispatched Call Type Call Location
01/11/2020 20:34:57 EST
Accident-Unknown/Possible Injuries, None
LEESVILLE CHURCH RD / FOREST RD
01/11/2020 21:10:22 EST
Congested Traffic/Obstruction, None
AIRPORT RD / LEWIS ST
01/11/2020 21:14:30 EST
Patient Trapped, None
308 BEAUREGARD ST
01/11/2020 21:15:04 EST
Patient Trapped, None
308 BEAUREGARD ST
01/11/2020 21:24:34 EST
Tree on House, None
414 E FLORIDA ST
01/11/2020 21:26:40 EST
Electrical Hazard, Tree In Roadway
314 N ADAIR ST
01/11/2020 21:41:17 EST
Tree In Roadway, None
212 HAMPTON AVE
01/11/2020 21:48:05 EST
Tree In Roadway, None
103 N BELL ST APT B
01/11/2020 22:12:14 EST
Tree In Roadway, None
103 N BELL ST APT B
01/11/2020 22:15:32 EST
Message/Information, None
307 BEAUREGARD ST
01/11/2020 22:27:51 EST
Tree on Power Line, None
506 N SLOAN ST
01/11/2020 22:29:58 EST
Tree In Roadway, None
WASHINGTON ST / N SLOAN ST
01/11/2020 22:31:08 EST
Tree In Roadway, None
MUSGROVE ST / WILLARD RD
01/11/2020 22:32:07 EST
Tree In Roadway, None
JEFFERSON ST / N BELL ST
01/11/2020 22:33:02 EST
Electrical Hazard, None
DAVIS ST / FOREST ST
01/11/2020 22:34:01 EST
Accident-Personal Injury(PI), None
731 CAROLYN DR
01/11/2020 22:35:08 EST
Electrical Hazard, None
BOND ST / N BELL ST
01/11/2020 22:35:58 EST
Tree In Roadway, None
SPRINGDALE DR
01/11/2020 22:42:25 EST
Tree In Roadway, None
469 AIRPORT RD
01/11/2020 23:14:06 EST
Tree on House, None
301 BEAUREGARD ST
01/11/2020 23:36:21 EST
, None
301 BAILEY ST
01/12/2020 00:51:28 EST
Tree on House, None
502 W MAIN ST
01/12/2020 09:37:43 EST
Tree In Roadway, None
SIMMONS DR / WILLARD RD
