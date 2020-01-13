IMG_6677.JPG

Saturday night’s storm caused widespread damage across the northern area of the City of Clinton and the fire district.

Clinton Fire responded to 23 storm-related calls from 8:34 p.m. Saturday to Sunday morning at 9:35 a.m. Clinton Fire had 12 members of staff who operated in five emergency vehicles and answered all calls within a 3-4-minute response time. There were three calls for trees on homes, one of which had three persons trapped, and who were able to self-extricate prior to our arrival. There was an accident on Willard Road with a vehicle on a tree. There were multiple trees-in-roadway calls and downed electrical lines.

Crews worked diligently in answering the bulk of all calls by 2:30 a.m. on Sunday, January 12. There were some residual calls until Sunday morning that normal shift operations were able to handle.

Through this time period, there were no reported injuries.

Clinton Fire worked hand-in-hand with Clinton Police and Clinton Public Works to make areas safe for the community and those on the roadways. A special thanks goes to Laurens County Dispatch. These professionals received a very large 911 call volume, managed the volume and calmly communicated a large number of calls in a short time period to us, as well, to all emergency responders in Laurens County.

Call Dispatched Call Type Call Location

01/11/2020 20:34:57 EST

Accident-Unknown/Possible Injuries, None

LEESVILLE CHURCH RD / FOREST RD

01/11/2020 21:10:22 EST

Congested Traffic/Obstruction, None

AIRPORT RD / LEWIS ST

01/11/2020 21:14:30 EST

Patient Trapped, None

308 BEAUREGARD ST

01/11/2020 21:15:04 EST

Patient Trapped, None

308 BEAUREGARD ST

01/11/2020 21:24:34 EST

Tree on House, None

414 E FLORIDA ST

01/11/2020 21:26:40 EST

Electrical Hazard, Tree In Roadway

314 N ADAIR ST

01/11/2020 21:41:17 EST

Tree In Roadway, None

212 HAMPTON AVE

01/11/2020 21:48:05 EST

Tree In Roadway, None

103 N BELL ST APT B

01/11/2020 22:12:14 EST

Tree In Roadway, None

103 N BELL ST APT B

01/11/2020 22:15:32 EST

Message/Information, None

307 BEAUREGARD ST

01/11/2020 22:27:51 EST

Tree on Power Line, None

506 N SLOAN ST

01/11/2020 22:29:58 EST

Tree In Roadway, None

WASHINGTON ST / N SLOAN ST

01/11/2020 22:31:08 EST

Tree In Roadway, None

MUSGROVE ST / WILLARD RD

01/11/2020 22:32:07 EST

Tree In Roadway, None

JEFFERSON ST / N BELL ST

01/11/2020 22:33:02 EST

Electrical Hazard, None

DAVIS ST / FOREST ST

01/11/2020 22:34:01 EST

Accident-Personal Injury(PI), None

731 CAROLYN DR

01/11/2020 22:35:08 EST

Electrical Hazard, None

BOND ST / N BELL ST

01/11/2020 22:35:58 EST

Tree In Roadway, None

SPRINGDALE DR

01/11/2020 22:42:25 EST

Tree In Roadway, None

469 AIRPORT RD

01/11/2020 23:14:06 EST

Tree on House, None

301 BEAUREGARD ST

01/11/2020 23:36:21 EST

, None

301 BAILEY ST

01/12/2020 00:51:28 EST

Tree on House, None

502 W MAIN ST

01/12/2020 09:37:43 EST

Tree In Roadway, None

SIMMONS DR / WILLARD RD