CLEMSON – Clemson’s 12-0 victory over Presbyterian on Tuesday evening wasn’t exactly a surprise.
The 19th-ranked Tigers are 13-3; the Blue Hose are 2-14. The Tigers are in the ACC; the Blue Hose, the Big South.
Sure enough, Clemson scored five runs in the bottom of the first inning. The Tigers’ first baseman, Davis Sharpe, belted two home runs and drove in five.
Zacchaeus Rasberry led PC with two hits, one of which was a double.
Clark Dearman, the first of six PC pitchers, took the loss. The six combined to yield 12 hits and runs, and only one of the latter was unearned.
The Blue Hose begin Big South play on Friday night as they travel to Winthrop to open a 3-game series with the Eagles at 6 p.m. The series continues on Saturday at 3 p.m. with the series finale set for 1 p.m. from Rock Hill. All three games will be broadcast on Fox Sports 98.3 FM.
