The best aspect of Clinton High School’s girls’ basketball game against Keenan was the crowd. It may have been the biggest the Red Devils have ever played in front of, and it stayed till the bitter end.
That was about it.
Keenan (19-6), which had won its previous Class 3A playoff game by a score of 100-50, demolished Clinton, 80-20, thus eliminating the Red Devils and depriving them of a berth in the Upper State finals.
The Raiders’ record is misleading. Only Class 4A South Pointe has defeated Keenan within the state. The other five losses were to Grayson, Eagle’s Landing and St. Francis of Georgia, and St. Joseph and Parkersburg of West Virginia. Keenan defeated Christ the King of New York and Scott County of Kentucky.
Bishop England defeated the Raiders in the state championship game last year.
MiLaysia Fulwiley outscored Clinton by herself. She hit eight 2-pointers and four 3-pointers for 28 points. Tamara Davis and Ashari Lewis, each with 18, nearly did.
Fulwiley, by the way, is a freshman.
Clinton (22-5) opened the game with a De’Shanti Watts bucket after a 45-second possession, but the Red Devils couldn’t keep a lid on the game’s pace and never led again.
“I liked our game plan, but obviously we didn’t execute it well enough,” Clinton head coach John Gardner said. “You’ve got to give [Keenan] credit. Sometimes you play really good defense, but when they’re pulling up seven feet behind the (3-point) line and making it, you’ve got to shake their hand.”
Keenan never scored less than 16 points in a quarter, and Clinton never scored more than seven. Keenan hit 33-of-58 (.569) shots from the field. Clinton hit 8-of-38 (.211). The Raiders pressed throughout, forcing 29 Clinton turnovers, and outrebounded the Red Devils, 34-23.
Keenan was bigger, quicker, faster and more accurate. It showed.
Watts led the Red Devils with 12 points. Other scorers were Asia Boyd (5), Grayson Taylor (2) and Taneal Evans (1). The only area where Clinton outperformed Keenan, oddly enough, was at the free-throw line, where the Red Devils hit 4-of-7 and the Raiders hit 7-of-19.
“The season didn’t end the way we wanted it to, but there’s only one team in the state that ends its season the way they really want it to,” Gardner said. “It doesn’t take away from the year we had. This team grew more during the year than any team I’ve had. From start to finish, I’m super proud of them.
“They all come back next year, and it seems like every year, we’ve learned from the previous year. I thought we were really ahead of schedule this year.”
