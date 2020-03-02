Most of Monday night’s Clinton City Council meeting was typical: it was long; a lengthy executive session ended in no action being taken; Council declared four topics of the month and handed out plaques regarding those and service by employees; and it spent a good deal of money.
The only mild discord occurred after the executive session when Ward 6 council member Megan Walsh became a bit exasperated at some resistance to her suggestion that the city hold an annual retreat regarding strategic planning.
After attending meetings of the Municipal Association of S.C., Walsh said she thought such an event was needed.
Quoting a speaker at the MASC, she said: “Most cities that don’t have strategic plans are reactive and only make incremental changes.”
She also said, “Our monthly meetings are business meetings, but it’s not a place for discussion.”
City Manager Bill Ed Cannon expressed the view that the city has too much on its plate at the moment to turn to the future.
“These are priorities,” Walsh said. “I think we need to be having discussions about the priorities of the future.”
She said she wasn’t talking about a gathering that would cost the city money. She wasn’t talking about traveling anywhere, and that seemed to quieten things. Mayor Bob McLean and the rest of the august body thought out loud about routine considerations. Cannon took a more conciliatory tone. Robbie Neal of Ward 3 stressed the need to clean the aforementioned plate. Shirley Jenkins of Ward 2 was sympathetic to Walsh’s points. Ward 1’s Danny Cook, Ward 4’s Gary Kuykendall and Ward 5’s Ronnie Roth asked for clarifications here and there.
So maybe it will happen.
Cannon reported that ground will be moving at the long-awaited sports park as soon as weather allows. He recommended that the city postpone plans for a monarch butterfly “waystation” that would “provide resources for monarch butterflies during their annual migration across here to Mexico and back.
“This is not the year for this project,” Cannon said. “It’s not a good time.”
He discussed the city’s budget workshop – McLean said one of the dates would have to be changed – and presented plans for a sign to be erected at Vance Park.
Council heard a presentation from Blake Sanders, head of Studio Main, LLC, and Mayor of West Pelzer, promoting a “connectivity survey” that had nothing to do with wi-fi or the Internet. Sanders presented a power-point presentation about how Clinton could connect with its citizens and help them connect with services and opportunities it offers. Mostly, the connections would take the form of “bikeways, walkways, trails and streetscape solutions.” He said his company could help secure funding to implement its plans on the city’s behalf.
In the spending department, Council voted to buy a Morbark M15R chipper that will cost over $80,000, $16,000 of which has already been committed. The net additional spending will be $64,408.65, and Council approved a bid for sanitary-sewer (one would think somewhat of an oxymoron) repair on Gary Street for $124,500. The former is being purchased from Chippers Southeast, that latter provided by SM Grading and Excavation, LLC.
Two citizens for public comment participated. One asked for clarification of city policy regarding vehicles abandoned near her property, and the other, Presbyterian College student Liza Powers, representing Green Hose, drew attention to less-than-functional operation of the city’s Recycling Center. McLean agreed, in both instances, that something needed to be done.
The awarenesses of the month were fair housing, the American Red Cross, disabilities awareness and bleeding disorders.
Carolyn Calwise represented the U.S. Census Bureau, and all agreed that, particularly in regard to allocation of revenues, the city needed to find as many people as it could.
For the record, the executive session was for “a legal matter regarding the Reservoir Road.”
