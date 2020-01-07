The Capital Initiative Sales Tax Commission will be asked by the City of Clinton for $4 million of the estimated $51 million that a new 1-cent sales tax in Laurens County could generate over 8 years, if approved by the voters in November.
The commission has not yet heard projects or written the ballot question. Other potential projects to be proposed could include Laurens County historic courthouse renovations, an Agriculture Center near Laurens, and a new Clinton Library in the former Industrial Supply building.
Clinton City Council on Monday night authorized the submission of this request: $1 million for water and sewer infrastructure; $1 million for roadway paving and drainage; $1 million for sidewalks; and $1 million for utility infrastructure, improvements to sidewalks, lighting and decorative areas.
City Manager Bill Ed Cannon said, “These are things Clinton really needs – things people see every day.”
The Capital Initiative Commission has conducted one meeting, but has not announced any future meetings.
During its regular January meeting, the first of 2020, the Clinton City Council also presented awards for the Christmas Parade and downtown businesses and residential decorations. Council accepted a clean audit opinion from its independent auditors, McKinley Cooper. It will be the 30th consecutive year that the city will receive a certificate for achievement in financial reporting.
Council was told that State Rep. Doug Gilliam (Clinton-Union) was successful in securing a S.C. Department of Health and Environmental Control grant to the city for $250,000, for sewer upgrades. Police Chief Sonny Ledda presented 2018 and 2019 crime statistics for the City of Clinton. These show larceny, alcohol, assaults and drug calls down; arson and vandalism up slightly; and no homicides in either year.
The council’s business did not require an executive session. The Clinton City Council meets the first Monday of each month at 6 p.m. in the downtown municipal center.
