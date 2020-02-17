It’s a relentless bunch, these Clinton High girls. If they played football, there would be dust every three yards. If it was softball, they’d all be catchers. Workmen should be so workmanlike.
In the first round of the Class 3A playoffs, the Red Devils played their natural game, basketball, and defeated Catawba Ridge, 30-23, six days after they won Region 3 by a score of 30-24 over Woodruff. Both games took place in the increasingly friendly confines of their home gymnasium. Pendleton, a 50-36 winner over Chesnee, will visit on Thursday.
“Two games in a row, we’ve been down in the fourth quarter,” head coach John Gardner said. “We ended the Woodruff game on an 8-0 run. We ended [Monday] on a 10-0 run. That’s good to see.”
Clinton (21-4) hit 12-of-36 (.333) field goals and 4-of-17 (.235) free throws. Yet the Red Devils won.
Catawba Ridge (13-14) hit 9-of-32 (.281) field goals and 2-of-5 (.400) free throws. The Copperheads never hit a free throw until the third quarter. The Red Devils never hit one till the fourth. Catawba Ridge led by three (7-4) after a quarter. Clinton led by one (15-14) at half. The Copperheads led by two (21-19) after three. The Red Devils took the lead for good (25-23) on Tinique Austin’s only basket of the game with 3:02 remaining.
Two players – Clinton’s De’Shanti Watts and Catawba Ridge’s Elly Zeanchock – scored 12 points. Watts missed all seven of her free-throw tries. The Red Devils were playing without their post player, Payton Price-Walker, who suffered a concussion against Woodruff.
Austin got in foul trouble.
“We have no other true post,” Gardner said. “It changes stuff defensively. We were fortunate to be a point ahead at halftime. We were 0-for-8 at the free throw line in the first half. We’ve been bad at free-throw shooting this year, but we haven’t been that bad.”
It’s the way the Red Devils roll. They are relentless if inelegant. They outrebounded the Copperheads, 27-22. They forced 12 turnovers and committed seven. Offense is a maybe, but defense is a must.
Clinton’s first points were lovely: a back-door pass from Austin to Taneal Evans for a lay-in. Little was lovely afterwards.
Evans scored seven of her nine points in the first half and, importantly, her last two free throws. Also scoring for Clinton were Dana Kinard (3), Grayson Taylor (3) and Austin (3).
