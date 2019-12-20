Tinique Austin and De’Shanti Watts combined to score 32 points as Clinton defeated Chapman, 50-30, at home on Thursday night in girls’ basketball.
The Clinton boys continued to struggle, falling to the Panthers by a score of 74-49.
Austin scored 18 points, starting both halves quickly. She scored eight points in the first quarter and nine in the third. Clinton (7-3) outscored the Panthers 15-4 in the first and 15-5 in the third.
Watts scored in every period and made progress at the free-throw line, where she had struggled.
Everyone else on the team scored either four – Taneal Evans, Payton Price-Walker and Serenity Baker – or two – Dana Kinard, Asia Boyd and Grayson Taylor – points.
The Red Devils outscored Chapman (5-5) by a margin of 26-9 in the second half.
Head coach John Gardner called it “a total team effort.
“It was a great defensive effort against a very good team,” he added.
The outcome of the boys’ game was settled quickly. Chapman (4-4), which won by 25 points, scored the game’s first 23, though the Red Devils recovered a bit to narrow the lead to 23-9 after one quarter.
The Panthers outscored Clinton (1-7) in every quarter: 23-9, 16-12, 19-16 and 16-12.
Jadden Copeland led the Red Devils with 25 points, hitting six 3-pointers but only 3-of-10 free throws. As a team, Clinton converted only 9-of-27.
The rest of the Devil scoring was courtesy Konnor Richardson with seven points, both Kimon Quarles and Austin Copeland with six, Jalen Ruff and Wilson Wages with two and Justin Copeland with one.
K.C. Anderson led the Panthers with 20 points, and Banks Atkins added 12. Chapman hit 17 of its 22 foul shots.
