John Gardner figured that if his Clinton High School girls’ basketball team allowed one point in the first quarter, it would be leading by more than three points Tuesday night.
He might also have suspected that if the Red Devils were going to try 41 shots and hit eight of them, they might not have beaten the Woodruff Wolverines by six points.
Wrong on both counts, and in the best way possible.
Clinton (20-4, 9-1 Region 3-A) defeated Woodruff (19-5, 8-2) by a score of 30-24 after leading 4-1 after a quarter, 8-7 at halftime and 16-15 after three quarters. De’Shanti Watts led the Red Devils with 12 points, and Tinique Austin, with eight, grabbed 12 of Clinton’s 40 rebounds. Payton Price-Walker blocked five of Woodruff’s 39 shots, and only 10 of them dropped through the nets attached to rims on either side of the CHS gymnasium.
They didn’t appear to have covers on them.
Perhaps the biggest audience in Clinton High School history for a girls’ game watched the Red Devils nail down the region championship and schedule another game in the temple of defense next Monday in the Class 3A playoffs. The place was rocking, and perhaps it was a surge of adrenaline that sent most of the shots of both teams soaring over and under the rims.
Shots cannot be so errant without fierce defense impeding them.
“That’s why we preach defense,” said Gardner said. “Girls don’t play in atmospheres like this one that often. That was the first opportunity for them to play in that kind of atmosphere, the kind they’ll see in the playoffs. You could see our shots were all long because the adrenaline was just pumping.
“That’s why you play defense. When things aren’t going that well on offense, you can always settle down and count on your defense. To hold that team to 24 points – seven in the first half – was as impressive as it comes. It was a grind-out game.”
Zavia Jeter and M.G. Runyan each scored eight points for the Wolverines, who had handed the Red Devils their only region loss earlier in the season. Woodruff was, however, outrebounded, 40-27.
“I told them at halftime it’s a possession-by-possession game, and win that possession. They sure did. It was an awesome night,” Gardner added.
Also scoring for Clinton were Taneal Evans (5 points), Grayson Taylor (3) and Price-Walker (2). Watts, who hit hit only 4-of-10 free throws, nailed down the victory with a pair with 9.3 seconds on the clock. The Red Devils were 12-of-26 on the night.
A moribund boys’ season came to an end as Woodruff (14-9, 7-3), the region runner-up behind Union County, defeated Clinton (1-23, 0-10), 54-43, behind 14 points each from Omarion McKelvin and Zy Scott and 12 by Matthew Darnell.
Red Devil senior Konnor Richardson went out with a double-double, scoring 10 points and grabbing 10 rebounds. Davis Wilson and Wil Stewart each scored 10, as well. Other Clinton scorers were Austin Copeland (4), C.K. Vance (3), Kimon Quarles (3) and Tylon Scurry (1).
The Wolverines connected on 18-of-47 field goal attempts and 15-of-27 free throws. The Red Devils hit 16-of-44 from the floor and 5-of-10 from the line. Woodruff outrebounded Clinton, 27-23.
The Red Devils were in range of the Wolverines for most of the game, trailing 12-9 after a quarter, 29-20 at halftime and 36-30 after three periods. They had their chances in the fourth quarter but never got closer than five points.
Clinton closed the season with 20 losses in a row after defeating Saluda, 55-52, on December 10, 2019. An exceptionally young group of Red Devils hit a season-long slick spot after advancing to at least the second round of the playoffs in each of the previous three seasons.
