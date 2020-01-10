Lots of amazing numbers bounced along with the basketballs around the Clinton High School gymnasium on Friday night as the Red Devils opened Region 3-3A play against Union County.
Clinton won the girls’ game, 45-35. Union won the boys’ contest, 60-34.
“Amazing” was not altogether in a good way.
De’Shanti Watts scored 16 points to lead the girls to their eighth consecutive victory. Had she not missed 17 free throws (6-23), she would’ve scored many more. Tinique Austin scored 15; she hit 7-of-14 from the foul line. As a team, Clinton (12-3, 1-0 region) tried 47 free throws and hit 15 (.319).
How many winning teams can make that claim?
Union committed 28 fouls. Clinton committed 17. Union went 7-of-20 (.350) at the charity stripe.
Clinton shot .333 (15-45) with others in the way, as in field goals. The Yellow Jackets shot .310 (13-42). The Red Devils dominated in rebounds, grabbing 47 to Union’s 28.
Union (3-10, 0-1) led, 17-8, after the first quarter, then scored nine points over the next two. The Red Devils scored 20 points in the third quarter alone and kept their 10-point lead in the fourth.
Though Clinton committed 18 turnovers in the game, none was in the third quarter, when the Red Devils outscored the Yellow Jackets, 20-5, after trailing by five (21-16) at halftime. Union County scored the first seven points of the game. The Yellow Jackets had 17 points in the first quarter and 18 the rest of the way.
“We were relentless on the boards,” Clinton head coach John Gardner said. “You can’t coach offensive rebounding. You either got it or you don’t a lot of times. It’s just about a will. Payton (Price-Walker) and Tinique (Austin) just went at it.
“Golly, if you go 50 percent right there (free throws), you win by 20, but I’m proud of them. That’s a tough win to start off with. That’s a physical team we played, and I’m proud of the way we responded.”
Other Clinton scorers were Price-Walker (8), Taneal Evans (2), Asia Boyd (2) and Serenity Baker (2).
Carley Summer and Carmen Glenn each scored nine to lead the Yellow Jackets.
The Clinton boys played Union County to a 6-6 draw, but that was just the first quarter. The taller Yellow Jackets led by seven points (21-14) at halftime, 13 after three quarters (40-27) and 26 at the end.
Ladarius Jeffries led Union County (11-5, 1-0) with 25 points. He hit six 2-pointers, a 3-pointer and 10 free throws in 14 tries.
Clinton (1-14, 0-1) committed 31 turnovers, 19 of them in the second half. The Red Devils hit just a third of their shots (14-42) and only visited the foul line twice, hitting one. Union (11-5, 1-0) shot .408 (20-48) from the field and .514 (18-35) from the line.
Kimon Quarles led Clinton with 11 points, and Jadden Copeland added nine. Other scorers were C.K. Vance (7), Wil Stewart (3), Danny Kinard (2) and Konnor Richardson (2).
