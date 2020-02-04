IMG_6703.JPG

Clinton High School is ranked ninth among Class 3A girls’ basketball teams in the state, according to the rankings of the S.C. Basketball Coaches Association released on Tuesday.

The Red Devils (17-4) are headed down the stretch in Region 3-3A in a first-place tie with Woodruff, ranked eighth. Both teams are 6-1 in the region with three games remaining. Clinton visits Newberry Tuesday night.

SCBCA Top 10 Rankings

5A Top 10 Boys

1. Dorman

2. Irmo

3. Mauldin

4. Northwestern

5. Byrnes

6. Wade Hampton (G)

7. Fort Dorchester

8. Ashley Ridge

9. Dutch Fork

10. Westside

5A Top 10 Girls

1. Clover

2. Irmo

3. Goose Creek

4. Westside

5. Sumter

6. T.L. Hanna

7. Wando

8. Rock Hill

9. Spartanburg

10. Byrnes

4A Boys Top 10

1. Ridge View

2. A.C. Flora

3. Aiken

4. Lower Richland

5. Myrtle Beach

6. Travelers Rest

7. Wren

8. Marlboro County

9. Greenville

10. Daniel

4A Girls Top 10

1. Westwood

2. North Augusta

3. Orangeburg-Wilkinson

4. Wilson

5. South Pointe

6. Crestwood

7. Bluffton Ridge

8. Ridge View

9. Travelers Rest

10. Greenville

3A Boys Top 10

1. Keenan

2. Bishop England

3. Seneca

4. Marion

5. Union County

6. Chapman

7. Georgetown

8. Indian Land

9. Edisto

10. Ridgeland-Hardeeville

3A Girls Top 10

1. Marion

2. Bishop England

3. Keenan

4. Manning

5. Seneca

6. Dillon

7. Camden

8. Woodruff

9. Clinton

10. May River

2A Boys Top 10

1. Gray Collegiate

2. Christ Church

3. Lee Central

4. North Charleston

5. Whale Branch

6. Abbeville

7. East Clarendon

8. Andrew Jackson

9. Johnsonville

10. Southside Christian/Calhoun County

2A Girls Top 10

1. Christ Church

2. Andrew Jackson

3. Latta

4. East Clarendon

5. Saluda

6. Woodland

7. Lee Central

8. St. Joseph's

9. North Charleston

10. Mullins

A Boys Top 10

1. Charleston Math & Science

2. Great Falls

3. Scott's Branch

4. McCormick

5. Military Magnet

6. HKT

7. High Point

8. Wagner-Salley

9. Dixie

10. C.E. Murray

A Girls Top 10

1. Estill

2. Scott’s Branch

3. Lake View

4. Military Magnet

5. High Point Academy

6. Cross

7. McCormick

8. Timmonsville

9. Denmark-Olar

10. McBee