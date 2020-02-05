NEWBERRY – Clinton High School’s ninth-ranked girls’ basketball team passed a Region 3-3A test at Newberry with high marks Tuesday, defeating the Bulldogs, 54-19.
De’Shanti Watts and Asia Boyd each scored 12 points, together outscoring Newberry (8-10, 3-5 region) by themselves. Tinique Austin added 11 and Taneal Evans 10.
Boyd scored all 12 of her points in the fourth quarter of a game that was never in doubt. Clinton led 17-2 after a quarter, and the Bulldogs never scored more than six points in any of the four. Titana Garrison led Newberry with nine points.
Also scoring for Clinton (18-4, 7-1) was Dana Kinard, who had nine points.
Austin Copeland scored 20 points, but it wasn’t enough as the Newberry boys (10-10, 6-3) got 23 from Zack Chalmers and 18 from Sonterrius Davis in a 66-52 victory.
Clinton (1-21, 0-8) led 29-27 at halftime, but the Bulldogs scored 18 points in the third quarter and 21 in the fourth.
Davis Wilson also scored in double figures for Clinton with 10 points. Others were Jadden Copeland (8), Tylon Scurry (5), Kimon Quarles (4), Wil Stewart (3) and Konnor Richardson (2).
Emerald visits for a rare Thursday set.
