PROSPERITY – The Clinton High girls won again, and the boys almost … almost had a breakthrough.

Led by De’Shanti Watts’ 18 points, Clinton (13-3, 2-0 Region 3-3A) rolled past Mid-Carolina, 40-24. Tinique Austin added 13.

Newberry, which visits Clinton on Friday night, is also 2-0 in the region.

A.C. Cary led the Rebels with seven points.

The Red Devils broke the game open by outscoring Mid-Carolina 10-1 in the second quarter. The halftime score was 19-10. The lead swelled to 33-14 after three quarters.

Also scoring for Clinton were Payton Price-Walker (6) and Taneal Evans (3).

Perhaps the most pertinent factor in Mid-Carolina’s 57-54 victory over Clinton was free throws. Both teams hit four. Clinton (1-15, 0-2) just tried five. Mid-Carolina tried 16. No one fouled out for the Red Devils, but they were whistled for 15, and the Rebels had six.

Then there was Mid-Carolina’s Darian Bookman, who scored 24 points. Five of his nine field goals were 3-pointers. Emmanuel Castro and Jackson Owens each scored 12.

The game was close from the opening tap. Mid-Carolina led 18-15 after a quarter. Clinton led 29-27 at the half. The Rebels led 43-42 after three.

Half of the Red Devils’ field goals were 3-pointers. Jadden Copeland, who led the team with 18 points, hit three, as did Jordan Davis, who scored 11. Kimon Quarles and Davis Wilson each hit a pair.

Scoring, but not in double figures, for the Red Devils were Quarles (6), Wilson (6), Konnor Richardson (5), Austin Copeland (4), Wil Stewart (2) and Wilson Wages (2).