In order to play for the Region 3-3A girls’ basketball championship, Clinton first had to put Emerald away on Friday night.
Sometimes it wasn’t pretty, but De’Shanti Watts’ performance was. She scored 23 points in the Red Devils’ 51-44 victory. From the beginning of the game, Emerald (9-9, 2-7 region) seldom tried to deny Watts the ball, which is sort of like serving a shark endless tuna. Usually, when she gets the ball, Watts heads for the basket.
When one considers Clinton’s domination of the boards – Watts and her teammates grabbed 50 of them to the Vikings’ 28 – and an usually high, for the Red Devils, field-goal shooting percentage (20-50, .400) -- the basic numbers suggested an easier win.
But Clinton (19-4, 8-1) committed 17 turnovers, more than twice as many as the Vikings, and the Red Devils trailed for most of the first half. Clinton outscored Emerald 17-6 in the third quarter and pulled away at the end after the Vikings pulled to within two points at one point.
“They (Emerald) are a tough team that has had some tough losses,” Clinton head coach John Gardner said. “They only times they’ve been held under 50 (points) in [region] play have been twice to us. They’re really tough offensively, tough to guard.
“For us to come out and hold them to six points in the third quarter was huge. … It was a good win.”
Payton Price-Walker added 10 points – eight were in the decisive third quarter – as the Red Devils set up a home game next Tuesday night against Woodruff, the only team to which they have lost in the region, with the winner getting top seed and a No. 1 seed in the Class 3A playoffs.
Three other Clinton players – Taneal Evans, Grayson Taylor and Tinique Austin – scored six points apiece.
Lauren Livingston led Emerald with 12 points, and Ta’Kaira Watson added 11.
For all the excitement building for the girls’ game against Woodruff – students who arrive by 6 p.m. will be admitted free – season’s end will be something of a relief for the Clinton boys, defeated 65-42 by Emerald.
Austin Copeland and Wil Stewart each scored nine points to lead Clinton (1-22, 0-9), while Zacoyeis Elmore scored three times that many (27) for the Vikings alone.
The game began to slip away when the Vikings scored the final six points of the first half to take a 25-19 lead. Emerald then outscored the Red Devils 24-11 in the third quarter and 16-12 in the fourth.
Clinton hit 11-of-46 (.239) from the field – 3-pointers weighed heavily – and 15-22 (.682) from the free throw line.
Other Red Devil scorers were Wilson Wages (6), James Anderson (5), Taliek Fuller (4), C.K. Vance (3), Kimon Quarles (3), Davis Wilson (2) and Jadden Copeland (1).
Clinton committed 20 turnovers and forced eight. The Vikings hit 21-of-49 field goals (.429) and 16-27 free throws (.592) from the foul line.
