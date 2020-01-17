The projected clash of the titans between the girls’ basketball teams of Clinton and Newberry fell some what short of expectations Friday night, and that was a good thing indeed for the Red Devils, who throttled the Bulldogs, 47-27.
The Clinton boys put up a fight for a while, but Newberry wore them down and left town with a 66-53 verdict over the struggling and youthful Red Devils.
Led by 17 points from the graceful De’Shanti Watts, Clinton (14-3, 3-0 Region 3-3A) throttled Newberry (7-5, 2-1) as much with determined defense as offensive verve. The Red Devils never allowed the Bulldogs to score in double figures in any quarter. Newberry’s field goal percentage was a mere .275 (11-40). Clinton outrebounded the Bulldogs 40-33 and harried them into 27 turnovers.
Clinton led 11-6 after a quarter, 22-13 after a half and 37-18 after three periods. The last points of the game were scored with 1:02 remaining, and the 20-point margin was the Red Devils’ high-water mark.
Titana Garrison led Newberry with 11 points.
“We felt like we had to make [Newberry] play like we play – half-court offense, half-court defense – and if we got into a full-court game with them for long, they’d be better than us,” head coach John Gardner said. “For the most part, we did a great job with that, of setting our defense.
“It was just a total team effort.”
In its previous region games, Newberry had scored 76 and 64 points.
Clinton shot .377 (20-53) from the floor, which was better than its .375 (6-16) free throw mark. Other Clinton scorers were Taneal Evans (11), Payton Price-Walker (9), Tinique Austin (5), Grayson Taylor (3) and Serenity Baker (2).
The boys’ game had more bounces in it than the ball as Clinton (1-16, 0-3) astonishingly led 22-7 after the first quarter, only to be outscored 31-12 in the second quarter and 20-8 in the third. The Red Devils hit half their shots in the first quarter and just over a third (.343) the rest of the way.
Austin Copeland led Clinton with 12 points. Konnor Richardson was scoreless in the first quarter, when the team scored 22 of its 53 points, but put in 11 the rest of the way.
Santierrius Davis led Newberry (7-6, 2-1) with 13 points, followed by Zay Chalmers with 13 and Taslyn Caldwell with 11. The Bulldogs shot .447 (21-47) from the floor and .462 (18-39) from the foul line. Both teams committed 17 turnovers. Newberry outrebounded Clinton, 33-30.
Also scoring for the Red Devils were Jadden Copeland (9), Davis Wilson (5), Kimon Quarles (4), Jordan Davis (3), Danny Kinard (3), Wilson Wages (3), C.K. Vance (2) and James Anderson (1).
Head coach Eddie Romines said the first quarter was his team’s best of the year.
“We came out red-hot,” he said. “It seemed like everything we put up was going in. We were playing good defense. Newberry’s style of play is pressure, pressure, pressure. They’re going to pick you up full-court, and in the second quarter, we started cracking under the pressure.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.