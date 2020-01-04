LEXINGTON – The Friday-night basketball games played between Clinton and White Knoll could scarcely have been more different.
The Clinton girls wrested an overtime thriller from the Timberwolves, 31-28, outscoring them 4-1 in an extra period in which neither team scored a field goal.
White Knoll, a Class 5A school, destroyed the Red Devil boys, 88-47, outscoring them 47-22 in the second half.
Clinton (9-3) won the girls’ game playing its trademark strong defense. White Knoll (6-5) took the game into overtime thanks to a 3-pointer at the regulation buzzer by Janiyah Cowan, who led the Timberwolves with nine points.
In overtime, the Red Devils tried 10 free throws and hit only four (10-26 for the game), but White Knoll hit only one of its four tries.
“We played really well defensively and on the boards,” Clinton head coach John Gardner said. “We got to knock some rust off after being off for two weeks.”
Clinton’s scoring was pure balance: Tinique Austin (8 points), Grayson Taylor (7), Taneal Evans (5), Payton Price-Walker (4), De'Shanti Watts (4) and Dana Kinard (3).
In the boys’ game, Clinton (1-11) ran into the imposing balance of White Knoll (10-5). Five players scored in double figures, led by Devin Stone with 16 points. Jaylen Ray added 14, Jalen Jennings 12, Eric Williams and Mason Rumph 10 apiece. The Timberwolves scored 30 points in the third quarter.
“We played as hard as we have all season,” Clinton head coach Eddie Romines said, “but we had too many turnovers. I’m proud of the guys for hustling hard even when we were behind. The score doesn’t show it, but we’re getting better.”
Jadden Copeland led the Red Devils with 15 points, followed by Wil Stewart (7), Kimon Quarles (6), C.K. Vance (5), Konnor Richardson (5), Austin Copeland (3), Davis Wilson (3) and Justin Copeland (3).
