Both Clinton High School and Clinton Middle School competed in the S.C. Academic Bowl Championships in February. CHS won the state championship, and CMS reached the finals.
“Academic Bowl is like team jeopardy,” coach Terri O’Shields said. “Think College Bowl.
“The two teams did an outstanding job, and I will be glad to shout it from the mountain tops for them.”
The state championship was held Friday, March 6, at Lander University. The site moves from year to year to a site within the hosting consortium.
Clinton Middle and Clinton High both played in the Large School division at state. Unlike athletic competitions, the pairing of sizes for this competition does not follow a "similar-size schools" rule.
Clinton Middle defeated Fulmer Middle (Lexington 2) 37-21 and played a very hard-fought, close match, losing against Gold Hill (Fort Mill), 34-30.
Clinton High defeated Wilson High (Florence 1) 30-22 in the semifinals and won a very close, nail-biting contest against Nation Ford (Fort Mill), 31-29.
A team of four students competes against another team in questions ranging from math computation, life sciences, earth sciences, physical sciences, English (yes, especially grammar), literature (American and world), current events, history (world and U.S.), geography, sociology, psychology, and anything else that comes to mind.
The teams play four quarters. First and second quarters are 20 consultation questions alternating between the two teams. If a team misses, the other team gets a chance to "steal." The third and fourth quarters are 25 questions in a rapid-fire, buzz-in question format. Get it right, get the point. Miss it, the other team has a chance to answer.
The tournament started seven years ago with a competition between the Olde English Consortium (Chester, Chesterfield, Clover, Fairfield, Fort Mill, Lancaster, Rock Hill, York districts) and the Pee Dee Consortium (Chesterfield, Clarendon 1, 2, and 3, Darlington, Dillon 3 and 4, Florence 1, 2, 3, 4, and 5, Georgetown, Lee, Marion, Marlboro, and Williamsburg districts).
The Western Piedmont Education Consortium – Abbeville, Anderson 3 (Crescent), Edgefield, Greenwood 50, 51, 52, Laurens 55, 56, Lexington 3 (Batesburg-Leesville), McCormick, Newberry and Saluda) – joined six years ago, as did the Midlands Consortium (Columbia-area districts) .
The state tournament is set up with two divisions, Large Schools (classes 3A, 4A. 5A) and Small Schools (A, 2A). Each consortium runs its own tournament in either the fall or the spring to determine what teams will represent them at the State Championship.
Clinton High played numerous scrimmages during the fall season, and Clinton Middle started after Christmas before entering the WPEC Championship.
Clinton High played for the WPEC Championship on December 3-4, 2019, and defeated Emerald (31-22), Laurens (36-26) and Greenwood (39-16) for the championship.
Clinton Middle played for the WPEC Championship on February 18 and 19, 2020 and defeated Northside (35-20), and Mid-Carolina twice (40-30, 37-29) for the championship.
In both cases the teams from Clinton fought hard and well above their “weight class.” Gold Hill has more than 900 students, and Nation Ford, nearly 2,000.
“One of the best things about Clinton is found in the old adage, ‘It's not the size of the dog in the fight but the size of the fight in the dog’,” O’Shields said.
