CHARLESTON – Thirty high schools across the state gathered at West Ashley High School for the S.C. VEX Robotics Championship, and Clinton High was one of three to claim state championships on Saturday.
Coached by John Michael Hammond, the Red Devil squad won its division. Also declared state champions were host West Ashley and Southside of Greenville.
In other years, this would qualify Clinton for national and perhaps world competition, but due to the spread of the coronavirus COVID-19, those events have been canceled for this year
