Clinton Mayor Bob McLean will make the next big decision related to the agency from which the City of Clinton buys its electricity.
The city has to declare by Dec. 31, 2019, if it wants to leave the supplemental power agreement of PMPA (the Piedmont Municipal Power Agency, based in Greer). If it terminates the agreement, the action will go into effect nine years later (Dec. 31, 2029). Three cities -- Rock Hill, Greer and Westminster -- have announced plans to terminate; Gaffney was to make a decision in early December.
The agreement has 10 member-cities now. When three leave, it is likely that the agreement could survive with seven member-cities.
It is less certain that the agreement could survive with six or less, because the buying power would be diluted. Without an agreement, each city will have to buy supplemental power on its own, on the open market.
PMPA board members conducted a telephone meeting on Tuesday, but it was to decide the date of the January, 2020 meeting. Laurens CPW has left the supplemental power decision in the hands of its executive director, John Young, and the Newberry City Council has placed this decision in the hands of Mayor Foster Senn.
The cities are expected to do what the PMPA board representatives deem to be “in their best interest.”
By midnight on Dec. 31, any one of the 10 cities of PMPA that wants to withdraw from the supplemental power agreement must do so by letter or e-mail. Failure to notify means the city wants to remain with PMPA in the way it buys supplemental power from Santee Cooper.
The 10 cities will remain bound together in the Catawba Nuclear Reactor agreement.
PMPA owns 25 percent of the reactor at the North and South Carolina border. Clinton has been a part of this agreement for about 30 years.
No public discussion was held.
Clinton City Council met for about an hour in closed session to get the latest information about this “legal matter.”
In a called meeting Tuesday night, the Clinton City Council agreed to sell to District 56 for $40,000 a parking lot on North Adair St. The district uses this property now for Clinton Middle School parking.
Council also agreed to offer an arrangement to the contractor that wins the bid to build a store at the Hwy 72/I-26 interchange. In exchange for fill dirt from an 8.8-acre site across the road, the contractor would agree to construct and give to the city three engineer-grade building pads for retail sites for future economic development.
There is no financial impact on the city, and the target date for action is January, 2020.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.